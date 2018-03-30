Return true if the given number is even.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-even

Usage

var isEven = require ( 'is-even' ); isEven( 0 ); isEven( '1' ); isEven( 2 ); isEven( '3' );

About

