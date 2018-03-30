Return true if the given number is even.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save is-even
var isEven = require('is-even');
isEven(0);
//=> true
isEven('1');
//=> false
isEven(2);
//=> true
isEven('3');
//=> false
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
|Commits
|Contributor
|6
|jonschlinkert
|1
|noformnocontent
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 27, 2017.