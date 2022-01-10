openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

is-equal

by inspect-js
1.6.3 (see all)

Are these two values conceptually equal?

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.1K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

21

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-equal Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Are these two values conceptually equal?

Example

var isEqual = require('is-equal');
var assert = require('assert');

var primitives = [true, false, undefined, 42, 'foo'];
primitives.forEach(function (primitive) {
    assert.equal(isEqual(primitive, primitive), true);
});
assert.equal(isEqual(/a/g, /a/g), true);
assert.equal(isEqual(/a/g, new RegExp('a', 'g')), true);
assert.equal(isEqual({ a: 2 }, { a: 2 }), true);
assert.equal(isEqual([1, [2, 3], 4], [1, [2, 3], 4]), true);
var timestamp = Date.now();
assert.equal(isEqual(new Date(timestamp), new Date(timestamp)), true);

Want to know why two values are not equal?

Will return an empty string if isEqual would return true - otherwise will return a non-empty string that hopefully explains the reasoning.

var whyNotEqual = require('is-equal/why');

assert.equal(whyNotEqual(1, 1), '');
assert.equal(
  whyNotEqual({ a: 1 }, { a: 2 }),
  'value at key "a" differs: numbers are different: 1 !== 2'
);

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial