Are these two values conceptually equal?

Example

var isEqual = require ( 'is-equal' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var primitives = [ true , false , undefined , 42 , 'foo' ]; primitives.forEach( function ( primitive ) { assert.equal(isEqual(primitive, primitive), true ); }); assert.equal(isEqual( /a/g , /a/g), true ); assert.equal(isEqual( /a/g , new RegExp ( 'a' , 'g' )), true ); assert.equal(isEqual({ a : 2 }, { a : 2 }), true ); assert.equal(isEqual([ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], 4 ], [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], 4 ]), true ); var timestamp = Date .now(); assert.equal(isEqual( new Date (timestamp), new Date (timestamp)), true );

Want to know why two values are not equal?

Will return an empty string if isEqual would return true - otherwise will return a non-empty string that hopefully explains the reasoning.

var whyNotEqual = require(' is - equal /why'); assert . equal (whyNotEqual( 1 , 1 ), ''); assert . equal ( whyNotEqual({ a: 1 }, { a: 2 }), 'value at key "a" differs: numbers are different: 1 !== 2 ' );

Tests