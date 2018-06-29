Check if code is running in Electron
renderer process.
Electron code can run in either the
main process or
the
renderer process. This is the same as asking if
the code is running in a web page with access to the
DOM or not. Read more here: https://github.com/atom/electron/blob/master/docs/tutorial/quick-start.md
main or
renderer.
main) would be responsible for writing to log files, while
renderers would send log data to the
main. Would allow your code to have one
log method.
console.log behavior.
console.log behavior is weird in
renderer, this can easily be fixed.
Excellent discussion here: https://github.com/sindresorhus/ama/issues/10. If that doesn't convince you,
then maybe the fact that Electron could change the way that they inherit
global in
renderer and
if they do, you would have to change your code whereas if you used this module, you'd just have to update
to the latest version =)
npm i --save is-electron-renderer
You'll notice that when using
console.log in Electron that in the
renderer process
outputs some weird log level garbage to
stderr before your actual console message.
You can normalize this behavior:
console-hook.js:
// clean up Electron output
function hook () {
var isRenderer = require('is-electron-renderer')
var pre = '(' + (isRenderer ? 'RENDERER' : 'MAIN') + ') '
console.log = function (msg) {
process.stdout.write(pre + msg + '\n')
}
}
module.exports = {
hook: hook
}
index.js:
require('./console-hook').hook()
console.log('hello')
output (main):
output (renderer):
var isRenderer = require('is-electron-renderer')
console.log(isRenderer)
// => (BOOLEAN)
MIT
Copyright 2015 JP Richardson