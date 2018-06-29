openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ier

is-electron-renderer

by JP Richardson
2.0.1 (see all)

Check if code is running in Electron renderer process

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.2K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-electron-renderer

Check if code is running in Electron renderer process.

Why?

Electron code can run in either the main process or the renderer process. This is the same as asking if the code is running in a web page with access to the DOM or not. Read more here: https://github.com/atom/electron/blob/master/docs/tutorial/quick-start.md

Use Cases:

  • Creating a single module that acts differently whether it's running in main or renderer.
  • Logging utility. One process (main) would be responsible for writing to log files, while renderers would send log data to the main. Would allow your code to have one log method.
  • Testing. Your test code may behave differently if the DOM is available.
  • Normalize console.log behavior. console.log behavior is weird in renderer, this can easily be fixed.

Why Use a One Line Module?

Excellent discussion here: https://github.com/sindresorhus/ama/issues/10. If that doesn't convince you, then maybe the fact that Electron could change the way that they inherit global in renderer and if they do, you would have to change your code whereas if you used this module, you'd just have to update to the latest version =)

Install

npm i --save is-electron-renderer

Usage

You'll notice that when using console.log in Electron that in the renderer process outputs some weird log level garbage to stderr before your actual console message. You can normalize this behavior:

console-hook.js:

// clean up Electron output
function hook () {
  var isRenderer = require('is-electron-renderer')
  var pre = '(' + (isRenderer ? 'RENDERER' : 'MAIN') + ') '
  console.log = function (msg) {
    process.stdout.write(pre + msg + '\n')
  }
}

module.exports = {
  hook: hook
}

index.js:

require('./console-hook').hook()
console.log('hello')

output (main):

output (renderer):

API

var isRenderer = require('is-electron-renderer')
console.log(isRenderer)
// => (BOOLEAN)

License

MIT

Copyright 2015 JP Richardson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial