Return true if a file path is (or has) a dotfile. Returns false if the path is a dot directory.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-dotfile

Usage

To be considered a dotfile, it must be the last filename in the path, like .gitignore . Otherwise it's a dot directory, like .git/ and .github/ .

var isDotfile = require ( 'is-dotfile' );

false

All of the following return false :

isDotfile( 'a/b/c.js' ); isDotfile( '/.git/foo' ); isDotfile( 'a/b/c/.git/foo' );

true

All of the following return true :

isDotfile( 'a/b/.gitignore' ); isDotfile( '.gitignore' ); isDotfile( '/.gitignore' );

About

Related projects

dotdir-regex: Regex for matching dot-directories, like .git/ | homepage

| homepage dotfile-regex: Regular expresson for matching dotfiles. | homepage

is-dotdir: Returns true if a path is a dot-directory. | homepage

is-glob: Returns true if the given string looks like a glob pattern or an extglob pattern… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 13 jonschlinkert 1 Lykathia

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 30, 2017.