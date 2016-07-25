Validate Domain Names as outlined by RFC 2181

Install

npm install is-domain-name

Usage

Domain names are composed of labels interleaved with a separator ( . ). Domain as allowed a total length of 255 chars including separators. Labels should be between 1 and 63 octets.

Labels allows domains to form a hierarchy, with the right most label acting as the root. The leftmost label is often called the TLD (Top-Level Domain), the 2nd leftmost informally called the domain and any label to the right of those called subdomains.

A common domain with only a single label is localhost .

This module checks the following:

The domain is no longer than 255 chars

The domain is at least 2 chars. Even though a is technically allowed, this module does not allow it

is technically allowed, this module does not allow it Labels are between 1 and 63 chars

Labels start and end with alpha-numeric chars, allowing dashes in between

An optional root dot can be allowed with a flag, eg. example.com.

const assert = require ( 'assert' ) const isDomainName = require ( 'is-domain-name' ) assert.ok(isDomainName( 'localhost' )) assert.notOk(isDomainName( '-.-' ))

API

domainName

Type: String

rootDot

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether or not to validate for a trailing dot, signifying the root

Related

License

ISC