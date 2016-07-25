is-domain-name
Validate Domain Names as outlined by RFC 2181
npm install is-domain-name
Domain names are composed of labels interleaved with a separator (
.).
Domain as allowed a total length of 255 chars including separators.
Labels should be between 1 and 63 octets.
Labels allows domains to form a hierarchy, with the right most label acting as the root. The leftmost label is often called the TLD (Top-Level Domain), the 2nd leftmost informally called the domain and any label to the right of those called subdomains.
A common domain with only a single label is
localhost.
This module checks the following:
a is technically allowed, this module does not allow it
example.com.
const assert = require('assert')
const isDomainName = require('is-domain-name')
assert.ok(isDomainName('localhost'))
assert.notOk(isDomainName('-.-'))
Type:
String
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether or not to validate for a trailing dot, signifying the root