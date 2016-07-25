openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
idn

is-domain-name

by Emil Bay
1.0.1 (see all)

Validate Domain Names as outlined by RFC 2181

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.6K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-domain-name

Validate Domain Names as outlined by RFC 2181

Install

npm install is-domain-name

Usage

Domain names are composed of labels interleaved with a separator (.). Domain as allowed a total length of 255 chars including separators. Labels should be between 1 and 63 octets.

Labels allows domains to form a hierarchy, with the right most label acting as the root. The leftmost label is often called the TLD (Top-Level Domain), the 2nd leftmost informally called the domain and any label to the right of those called subdomains.

A common domain with only a single label is localhost.

This module checks the following:

  • The domain is no longer than 255 chars
  • The domain is at least 2 chars. Even though a is technically allowed, this module does not allow it
  • Labels are between 1 and 63 chars
  • Labels start and end with alpha-numeric chars, allowing dashes in between
  • An optional root dot can be allowed with a flag, eg. example.com.
const assert = require('assert')
const isDomainName = require('is-domain-name')

assert.ok(isDomainName('localhost'))
assert.notOk(isDomainName('-.-'))

API

isDomainName(domainName, rootDot)

domainName

Type: String

rootDot

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Whether or not to validate for a trailing dot, signifying the root

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial