axelblazePro ●

3 months ago

A very small but helpful utility. I have used this in scenarios where I had multiple instances of an application running both inside and outside the container. Instances outside the container were mostly in my local dev environment for some testing purposes. So if I need to kill some instances, it helps in deciding which application instances are actually running inside my container and which instances are in my local environment.