id

is-docker

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Check if the process is running inside a Docker container

Readme

is-docker

Check if the process is running inside a Docker container

Install

$ npm install is-docker

Usage

import isDocker from 'is-docker';

if (isDocker()) {
    console.log('Running inside a Docker container');
}

CLI

$ is-docker

Exits with code 0 if inside a Docker container and 2 if not.

axelblazePro25 Ratings6 Reviews
3 months ago

A very small but helpful utility. I have used this in scenarios where I had multiple instances of an application running both inside and outside the container. Instances outside the container were mostly in my local dev environment for some testing purposes. So if I need to kill some instances, it helps in deciding which application instances are actually running inside my container and which instances are in my local environment.

