Check if the process is running inside a Docker container
$ npm install is-docker
import isDocker from 'is-docker';
if (isDocker()) {
console.log('Running inside a Docker container');
}
$ is-docker
Exits with code 0 if inside a Docker container and 2 if not.
A very small but helpful utility. I have used this in scenarios where I had multiple instances of an application running both inside and outside the container. Instances outside the container were mostly in my local dev environment for some testing purposes. So if I need to kill some instances, it helps in deciding which application instances are actually running inside my container and which instances are in my local environment.