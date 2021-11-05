openbase logo
1.2.0 (see all)

Detects if a hex color is dark or light. It is based on the w3 documentation for color luminance: https://www.w3.org/TR/WCAG20/#relativeluminancedef .

10.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-dark-color

Detects if a hex color is dark or light. It is based on the w3 documentation for color luminance: https://www.w3.org/TR/WCAG20/#relativeluminancedef.

Useful when trying to make the text color visible on certain background colors. This is why I needed this: this is why I needed this

Installation

npm i -S is-dark-color

Usage

es6 snippet

import isDarkColor from 'is-dark-color'

// obvious
const whiteIsDark = isDarkColor('#ffffff') // false
const blackIsDark = isDarkColor('#000000') // true

const someColor = '#ff9900' // some sort of orange
console.log(isDarkColor(someColor)) // try it to find out

Optionally, you can override the return value for certain colors:

import isDarkColor from 'is-dark-color'

const options = {
  override: {
    '#319FB5': true,
    '#383939': false,
  }
}

isDarkColor('#319FB5') // false
isDarkColor('#319FB5', options) // true

Credits

Inspired from

LICENCE

MIT

