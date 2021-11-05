Detects if a hex color is dark or light. It is based on the w3 documentation for color luminance: https://www.w3.org/TR/WCAG20/#relativeluminancedef.

Useful when trying to make the text color visible on certain background colors. This is why I needed this:

Installation

npm i -S is-dark-color

Usage

es6 snippet

import isDarkColor from 'is-dark-color' const whiteIsDark = isDarkColor( '#ffffff' ) const blackIsDark = isDarkColor( '#000000' ) const someColor = '#ff9900' console .log(isDarkColor(someColor))

Optionally, you can override the return value for certain colors:

import isDarkColor from 'is-dark-color' const options = { override : { '#319FB5' : true , '#383939' : false , } } isDarkColor( '#319FB5' ) isDarkColor( '#319FB5' , options)

Credits

Inspired from

LICENCE

MIT