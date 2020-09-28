openbase logo
is-cidr

by silverwind
4.0.2 (see all)

Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation

Readme

is-cidr

Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation

Install

npm i is-cidr

Usage

const isCidr = require("is-cidr");

isCidr("192.168.0.1/24"); //=> 4
isCidr("1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64"); //=> 6
isCidr("10.0.0.0"); //=> 0
isCidr.v6("10.0.0.0/24"); //=> false

API

isCidr(input)

Check if input is a IPv4 or IPv6 CIDR address. Returns either 4, 6 (indicating the IP version) or 0 if the string is not a CIDR.

isCidr.v4(input)

Check if input is a IPv4 CIDR address. Returns a boolean.

isCidr.v6(input)

Check if input is a IPv6 CIDR address. Returns a boolean.

  • cidr-regex - Regular expression for matching IP addresses in CIDR notation
  • is-ip - Check if a string is an IP address
  • ip-regex - Regular expression for matching IP addresses

License

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence

Based on previous work by Felipe Apostol

