Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation
npm i is-cidr
const isCidr = require("is-cidr");
isCidr("192.168.0.1/24"); //=> 4
isCidr("1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64"); //=> 6
isCidr("10.0.0.0"); //=> 0
isCidr.v6("10.0.0.0/24"); //=> false
Check if
input is a IPv4 or IPv6 CIDR address. Returns either
4,
6 (indicating the IP version) or
0 if the string is not a CIDR.
Check if
input is a IPv4 CIDR address. Returns a boolean.
Check if
input is a IPv6 CIDR address. Returns a boolean.
© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence
Based on previous work by Felipe Apostol