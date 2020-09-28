Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation

Install

npm i is - cidr

Usage

const isCidr = require ( "is-cidr" ); isCidr( "192.168.0.1/24" ); isCidr( "1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64" ); isCidr( "10.0.0.0" ); isCidr.v6( "10.0.0.0/24" );

API

Check if input is a IPv4 or IPv6 CIDR address. Returns either 4 , 6 (indicating the IP version) or 0 if the string is not a CIDR.

Check if input is a IPv4 CIDR address. Returns a boolean.

Check if input is a IPv6 CIDR address. Returns a boolean.

Related

License

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence

Based on previous work by Felipe Apostol