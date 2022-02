Run different npm scripts in a CI environment

Install

Ensure you have Node.js version 8+ installed. Then run the following:

npm install --dev is-ci-cli

Usage

In your package.json:

"scripts" : { "test" : "is-ci-cli test:ci test:local" }

When in a CI environment (as detected by is-ci), this runs the first argument as an npm (or yarn) script. Otherwise, run the 2nd argument (if provided)

License

MIT