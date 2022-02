Returns true if the current environment is a Continuous Integration server.

Please open an issue if your CI server isn't properly detected :)

Installation

npm install is-ci --save

Programmatic Usage

const isCI = require ( 'is-ci' ) if (isCI) { console .log( 'The code is running on a CI server' ) }

CLI Usage

For CLI usage you need to have the is-ci executable in your PATH . There's a few ways to do that:

Either install the module globally using npm install is-ci -g

Or add the module as a dependency to your app in which case it can be used inside your package.json scripts as is

Or provide the full path to the executable, e.g. ./node_modules/.bin/is-ci

is-ci && echo "This is a CI server"

Refer to ci-info docs for all supported CI's

License

MIT