Find out if a computer is charging

Install

$ npm install is -charging

Usage

const isCharging = require ( 'is-charging' ); isCharging().then( result => { console .log(result); });

API

Returns a promise that resolves in to a Boolean .

License

MIT © Andreas Strandman