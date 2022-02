is-animated is a simple library for detecting animated images, it supports not only GIFs, but also APNG and WebP images.

Install

npm install is-animated

Example

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const isAnimated = require ( 'is-animated' ) const filename = process.argv[ 2 ] fs.readFile(filename, (err, buffer) => { const answer = isAnimated(buffer) ? 'Yes' : 'No' console .log( `Is " ${filename} " animated? ${answer} .` ) })

License

MIT