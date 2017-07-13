Returns true if a file path is absolute. Does not rely on the path module and can be used as a polyfill for node.js native
path.isAbolute.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save is-absolute
Originally based on the
isAbsolute utility method in express.
var isAbsolute = require('is-absolute');
isAbsolute('a/b/c.js');
//=> 'false'
isAbsolute('/a/b/c.js');
//=> 'true'
Explicitly test windows paths
isAbsolute.posix('/foo/bar');
isAbsolute.posix('/user/docs/Letter.txt');
//=> true
isAbsolute.posix('foo/bar');
//=> false
Explicitly test windows paths
var isAbsolute = require('is-absolute');
isAbsolute.win32('c:\\');
isAbsolute.win32('//C://user\\docs\\Letter.txt');
isAbsolute.win32('\\\\unc\\share');
isAbsolute.win32('\\\\unc\\share\\foo');
isAbsolute.win32('\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\');
isAbsolute.win32('\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\bar');
isAbsolute.win32('\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\bar\\');
isAbsolute.win32('\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\bar\\baz');
//=> true
isAbsolute.win32('a:foo/a/b/c/d');
isAbsolute.win32(':\\');
isAbsolute.win32('foo\\bar\\baz');
isAbsolute.win32('foo\\bar\\baz\\');
//=> false
true if the given string looks like a glob pattern or an extglob pattern… more | homepage
true if the path appears to be relative. | homepage
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
|Commits
|Contributor
|35
|jonschlinkert
|1
|es128
|1
|shinnn
|1
|Sobak
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 13, 2017.