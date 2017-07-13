Returns true if a file path is absolute. Does not rely on the path module and can be used as a polyfill for node.js native path.isAbolute .

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-absolute

Originally based on the isAbsolute utility method in express.

Usage

var isAbsolute = require ( 'is-absolute' ); isAbsolute( 'a/b/c.js' ); isAbsolute( '/a/b/c.js' );

Explicitly test windows paths

isAbsolute.posix( '/foo/bar' ); isAbsolute.posix( '/user/docs/Letter.txt' ); isAbsolute.posix( 'foo/bar' );

Explicitly test windows paths

var isAbsolute = require ( 'is-absolute' ); isAbsolute.win32( 'c:\\' ); isAbsolute.win32( '//C://user\\docs\\Letter.txt' ); isAbsolute.win32( '\\\\unc\\share' ); isAbsolute.win32( '\\\\unc\\share\\foo' ); isAbsolute.win32( '\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\' ); isAbsolute.win32( '\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\bar' ); isAbsolute.win32( '\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\bar\\' ); isAbsolute.win32( '\\\\unc\\share\\foo\\bar\\baz' ); isAbsolute.win32( 'a:foo/a/b/c/d' ); isAbsolute.win32( ':\\' ); isAbsolute.win32( 'foo\\bar\\baz' ); isAbsolute.win32( 'foo\\bar\\baz\\' );

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

