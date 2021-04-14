openbase logo
irregular-plurals

by Sindre Sorhus
3.3.0 (see all)

Map of nouns to their irregular plural form

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

irregular-plurals

Map of nouns to their irregular plural form

An irregular plural in this library is defined as a noun that cannot be made plural by applying these rules:

  • If the noun ends in an "s", "x", "z", "ch" or "sh", add "es"
  • If the noun ends in a "y" and is preceded by a consonant, drop the "y" and add "ies"
  • If the noun ends in a "y" and is preceded by a vowel, add "s"

The list is just a JSON file and can be used anywhere.

Install

$ npm install irregular-plurals

Usage

const irregularPlurals = require('irregular-plurals');

console.log(irregularPlurals.get('cactus'));
//=> 'cacti'

console.log(irregularPlurals);
/*
Map {
    [addendum, 'addenda'],
    [alga, 'algae'],
    …
}
*/
  • plur - Pluralize a word

