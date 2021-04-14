Map of nouns to their irregular plural form

An irregular plural in this library is defined as a noun that cannot be made plural by applying these rules: If the noun ends in an "s", "x", "z", "ch" or "sh", add "es"

If the noun ends in a "y" and is preceded by a consonant, drop the "y" and add "ies"

If the noun ends in a "y" and is preceded by a vowel, add "s"

The list is just a JSON file and can be used anywhere.

Install

npm install irregular-plurals

Usage

const irregularPlurals = require ( 'irregular-plurals' ); console .log(irregularPlurals.get( 'cactus' )); console .log(irregularPlurals);

Related