iron_worker_node is NODE.JS language binding for IronWorker.
IronWorker is a massively scalable background processing system. See How It Works
1. Install the gem:
npm install iron_worker
2. Setup your Iron.io credentials
3. Create an IronWorker Client object:
var iron_worker = require('iron_worker');
var worker = new iron_worker.Client();
Or pass in credentials:
var worker = new iron_worker.Client({token: "MY_TOKEN", project_id: "MY_PROJECT_ID"});
Here's an example worker:
console.log("Hello Node World!");
iron.json config file with project_id/password
HelloWorld.worker file, example:
runtime 'node'
exec 'HelloWorld.js'
$ iron_worker upload HelloWorld
package.json):
console.log(iron_worker.params());
console.log(iron_worker.config());
console.log(iron_worker.taskId());
You can find plenty of good worker examples here: iron_worker_examples
worker.tasksCreate('HelloWorld', {}, {}, function(err,res){
task_id = res.id;
console.log("Pushed new task: task_id = "+task_id);
});
Worker should start in a few seconds.
If you need to pass some data you can use payload parameter
var payload = {first: 'Hello', second: 'World'};
var options = {priority: 1};
worker.tasksCreate('HelloWorld', payload, options, function(error, body) {});
To get the status of a task and other info, you can use the
tasksGet() method.
worker.tasksCreate('HelloWorld', {}, {}, function(err,res){
task_id = res.id;
worker.tasksGet(task_id, function(error, res) {
console.log("Full info about the task:\n"+JSON.stringify(res));
});
});
Use any function that print text inside your worker to put messages to log.
worker.tasksCreate('HelloWorld', {}, {}, function(err,res){
task_id = res.id;
worker.tasksWaitForLog(task_id, {}, function (err, res) {
worker.tasksLog(task_id, function (err, res) {console.log(res)});
})
});
Like with
tasksCreate
worker.schedulesCreate('HelloWorld', payload, {run_times: 10}, function(error, body) {});
You can find more documentation here: