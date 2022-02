This software aims to make things easier 😄. With ironNode you have the full power of JavaScript debugging within Chrome Developer Tools.

Installation

npm install iron-node -g;

Usage

The usage is the same as node . Use iron-node instead of node .

Keep in mind to place the keyword debugger; to a place where you want to stop. Run a debug session with the given JavaScript file.

iron-node PATH_TO_NODE_JS_FILE [--customparm1=foo --customparm2=bar];

Demo

Support