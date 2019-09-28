<iron-pages> with lazy-loading functionality.

⚠️ This element is no longer maintained. ⚠️

Lazy-loading pages

Big applications have a lot of pages. On first load, loading all page elements is undesirable. Most of the pages are unused for the current user. To solve these performance issues, lazy-loading provides an easy-to-use solution.

Lazy-loading means that all elements of your page are loaded when the user opens the respective page. E.g. when your user visits domain.com/about , all elements on the about page are fetched and loaded.

Example:

< iron-lazy-pages attr-for-selected = "data-route" selected = "{{route}}" > < x-foo data-route = "foo" data-path = "demo/x-foo.html" > </ x-foo > < x-bar data-route = "bar" data-path = "demo/x-bar.html" > </ x-bar > < section data-route = "baz" > Inline element baz. </ section > </ iron-lazy-pages >

In the above example, whenever the user routes to domain.com/foo , the elements defined in foo/foo.html are fetched from the server and loaded by Polymer.

Consequently whenever the selected value changes from foo to bar , the page foo will be hidden.

Fetching is only performed once, e.g. switching from foo to bar to foo will fetch foo once and show foo twice.

<dom-if> support

You can also add <dom-if> as a route to enable restamping: