<iron-pages> with lazy-loading functionality.
⚠️ This element is no longer maintained. ⚠️
Big applications have a lot of pages. On first load, loading all page elements is undesirable. Most of the pages are unused for the current user. To solve these performance issues, lazy-loading provides an easy-to-use solution.
Lazy-loading means that all elements of your page are loaded when the user
opens the respective page. E.g. when your user visits
domain.com/about, all
elements on the about page are fetched and loaded.
Example:
<iron-lazy-pages attr-for-selected="data-route" selected="{{route}}">
<x-foo data-route="foo" data-path="demo/x-foo.html"></x-foo>
<x-bar data-route="bar" data-path="demo/x-bar.html"></x-bar>
<section data-route="baz">
Inline element baz.
</section>
</iron-lazy-pages>
In the above example, whenever the user routes to
domain.com/foo, the elements defined
in
foo/foo.html are fetched from the server and loaded by Polymer.
Consequently whenever the selected value changes from
foo to
bar, the page
foo
will be hidden.
Fetching is only performed once, e.g. switching from
foo to
bar to
foo will fetch
foo once and show
foo twice.
<dom-if> support
You can also add
<dom-if> as a route to enable restamping:
<iron-lazy-pages
attr-for-selected="data-route"
selected="{{route}}"
loading="{{loading}}"
hide-immediately>
<template is="dom-if" data-route="foo" restamp>
Leaving this tab and coming back will loose input value due to restamp<br/>
<input type="text"/>
</template>
<template is="dom-if" data-route="bar">
Leaving this tab and coming back will keep input value<br/>
<input type="text"/>
</template>
</iron-lazy-pages>