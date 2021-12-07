Some functions which will help you to interact with Hyperledger Iroha from your JS program.

Trying an example

Clone this repository Run Iroha http://iroha.readthedocs.io/en/latest/getting_started/ Run grpc-web-proxy for iroha https://gitlab.com/snippets/1713665 yarn build && npx ts-node example/index.ts

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm i iroha-helpers

Using yarn:

$ yarn add iroha-helpers

Example

In a example directory you can find index.ts and chain.ts files. These files demonstrain main features of iroha-helpers. In the chain.ts you can find how to build transaction with several commands and how to deal with batch.

With node.js you should to create connection to iroha by using QueryService and CommandService from endpoint_grpc_pb . Also you should provide grpc credentials as a second argument.

IROHA_ADDRESS - Address of iroha grpc (usually ends on 50051) Ex. http://localhost:50051

import grpc from 'grpc' import { QueryService_v1Client as QueryService, CommandService_v1Client as CommandService } from 'iroha-helpers/lib/proto/endpoint_grpc_pb' const commandService = new CommandService( IROHA_ADDRESS, grpc.credentials.createInsecure() )

Browser

With browser you should to create connection to iroha by usinb QueryService and CommandService from endpoint_pb_service .

IROHA_ADDRESS - Address of grpc-web-proxy (usually ends on 8081) Ex. http://localhost:8081

import { CommandService_v1Client as CommandService, QueryService_v1Client as QueryService } from 'iroha-helpers/lib/proto/endpoint_pb_service' const commandService = new CommandService(IROHA_ADDRESS) const queryService = new QueryService(IROHA_ADDRESS)

Create transaction

To create transaction you can call command from list of commands or create your own from scratch or use transaction builder.

import { TxBuilder } from 'iroha-helpers/lib/chain' new TxBuilder() .createAccount({ accountName : 'user1' , domainId : 'test' , publicKey : '0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000' }) .addMeta( 'admin@test' , 1 ) .send(commandService) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( err => console .error(res))

Create batch

import { TxBuilder, BatchBuilder } from 'iroha-helpers/lib/chain' const firstTx = new TxBuilder() .createAccount({ accountName : 'user1' , domainId : 'test' , publicKey : '0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000' }) .addMeta( 'admin@test' , 1 ) .tx const secondTx = new TxBuilder() .createAccount({ accountName : 'user2' , domainId : 'test' , publicKey : '0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000' }) .addMeta( 'admin@test' , 1 ) .tx new BatchBuilder([ firstTx, secondTx ]) .setBatchMeta( 0 ) .sign([adminPriv], 0 ) .sign([adminPriv], 1 ) .send(commandService) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( err => console .error(err))

Commands

For usage of any command you need to provide commandOptions as a first argument.

const commandOptions = { privateKeys : [ '' ], creatorAccountId : '' , quorum : 1 , commandService : null , timeoutLimit : 5000 }

Queries

For usage of any query you need to provide queryOptions as a first argument.

const queryOptions = { privateKey : '' , creatorAccountId : '' , queryService : null , timeoutLimit : 5000 }

Known issues

Please be careful: API might and WILL change.

TODO