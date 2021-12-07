Some functions which will help you to interact with Hyperledger Iroha from your JS program.
grpc-web-proxy for iroha https://gitlab.com/snippets/1713665
yarn build && npx ts-node example/index.ts
Using npm:
$ npm i iroha-helpers
Using yarn:
$ yarn add iroha-helpers
In a
example directory you can find
index.ts and
chain.ts files. These files demonstrain main features of iroha-helpers. In the
chain.ts you can find how to build transaction with several commands and how to deal with batch.
With node.js you should to create connection to iroha by using
QueryService and
CommandService from
endpoint_grpc_pb. Also you should provide grpc credentials as a second argument.
IROHA_ADDRESS - Address of iroha grpc (usually ends on 50051) Ex.
http://localhost:50051
import grpc from 'grpc'
import {
QueryService_v1Client as QueryService,
CommandService_v1Client as CommandService
} from 'iroha-helpers/lib/proto/endpoint_grpc_pb'
const commandService = new CommandService(
IROHA_ADDRESS,
grpc.credentials.createInsecure()
)
With browser you should to create connection to iroha by usinb
QueryService and
CommandService from
endpoint_pb_service.
IROHA_ADDRESS - Address of grpc-web-proxy (usually ends on 8081) Ex.
http://localhost:8081
import {
CommandService_v1Client as CommandService,
QueryService_v1Client as QueryService
} from 'iroha-helpers/lib/proto/endpoint_pb_service'
const commandService = new CommandService(IROHA_ADDRESS)
const queryService = new QueryService(IROHA_ADDRESS)
To create transaction you can call command from list of commands or create your own from scratch or use transaction builder.
import { TxBuilder } from 'iroha-helpers/lib/chain'
new TxBuilder()
.createAccount({
accountName: 'user1',
domainId: 'test',
publicKey: '0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000'
})
.addMeta('admin@test', 1)
.send(commandService)
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(res))
import { TxBuilder, BatchBuilder } from 'iroha-helpers/lib/chain'
const firstTx = new TxBuilder()
.createAccount({
accountName: 'user1',
domainId: 'test',
publicKey: '0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000'
})
.addMeta('admin@test', 1)
.tx
const secondTx = new TxBuilder()
.createAccount({
accountName: 'user2',
domainId: 'test',
publicKey: '0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000'
})
.addMeta('admin@test', 1)
.tx
new BatchBuilder([
firstTx,
secondTx
])
.setBatchMeta(0)
.sign([adminPriv], 0)
.sign([adminPriv], 1)
.send(commandService)
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
For usage of any command you need to provide
commandOptions as a first argument.
const commandOptions = {
privateKeys: [''], // Array of private keys in hex format
creatorAccountId: '', // Account id, ex. admin@test
quorum: 1,
commandService: null,
timeoutLimit: 5000 // Set timeout limit
}
For usage of any query you need to provide
queryOptions as a first argument.
const queryOptions = {
privateKey: '', // Private key in hex format
creatorAccountId: '', // Account id, ex. admin@test
queryService: null,
timeoutLimit: 5000 // Set timeout limit
}