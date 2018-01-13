::::::::::.. .,-::::::::::::-. ....:::::: .::::::. ;;;;;;;``;;;; ,;;;'````' ;;, `';, ;;;;;;;;;````;;;` ` [[[ [[[,/[[[' [[[ `[[ [[ ''` `[[. '[==/[[[[, $$$ $$$$$$c $$$ $$, $$ ,,, `$$ ''' $ 888 888b "88bo,`88bo,__,o, 888_,o8P'd8b888boood88 88b dP MMM MMMM "W" "YUMMMMMP"MMMMP"` YMP"MMMMMMMM" "YMmMY" A Node.JS IRC Server ircd.js
h3. About
I'm implementing rfc1459/rfc2812 in "Node":http://nodejs.org/.
The server will allow clients to connect, join channels, change topics; basic stuff.
Done:
Planned:
h3. Documentation
Install with
npm install ircdjs.
Set up configuration in
/etc/ircdjs/config.json.
h3. Contributions
h3. License (GPL)
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.
You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see "http://www.gnu.org/licenses/":http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.