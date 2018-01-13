openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
irc

ircdjs

by Alex Young
0.0.17 (see all)

A Node ircd (IRC daemon)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

530

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

 ::::::::::..     .,-::::::::::::-.         ....:::::: .::::::. 
 ;;;;;;;``;;;;  ,;;;'````' ;;,   `';,    ;;;;;;;;;````;;;`    ` 
 [[[ [[[,/[[['  [[[        `[[     [[    ''`  `[[.    '[==/[[[[,
 $$$ $$$$$$c    $$$         $$,    $$   ,,,    `$$      '''    $
 888 888b "88bo,`88bo,__,o, 888_,o8P'd8b888boood88     88b    dP
 MMM MMMM   "W"   "YUMMMMMP"MMMMP"`  YMP"MMMMMMMM"      "YMmMY" 

                                            A Node.JS IRC Server
 ircd.js

h3. About

I'm implementing rfc1459/rfc2812 in "Node":http://nodejs.org/.

The server will allow clients to connect, join channels, change topics; basic stuff.

Done:

  • PASS (connection password)
  • PING/PONG
  • PRIVMSG
  • MODE
  • JOIN
  • TOPIC
  • NAMES
  • LIST
  • INVITE
  • WHOWAS
  • TIME
  • VERSION
  • AWAY
  • WHO
  • OPER
  • KICK
  • WALLOP
  • CONNECT
  • Connection garbage like MOTD
  • Basic data validation
  • Simple JSON config file
  • Channel modes: o, p, s, t, n, m, i, l, b, v, k
  • User modes: i, w, o

Planned:

  • Services
  • Bring back server links
  • Server-to-server NICK messages when nicks are changed or new clients join
  • Server-to-server messages for JOIN, NJOIN, MODE, PRIVSG and NOTICE
  • SQUIT and QUIT for links
  • Server to server communication
  • More basic commands: NOTICE, MOTD, LINKS, TRACE, ADMIN, INFO
  • Log files and logging options
  • Local ops (+O)
  • Stats command
  • Add command line arguments for changing configuration path

h3. Documentation

Install with npm install ircdjs.

Set up configuration in /etc/ircdjs/config.json.

h3. Contributions

  • overra
  • jazzychad (Chad Etzel)
  • Sebastian A. Espindola (sespindola)
  • niklasf
  • treeform
  • guybrush (Patrick Pfeiffer)

h3. License (GPL)

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see "http://www.gnu.org/licenses/":http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial