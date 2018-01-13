::::::::::.. .,-::::::::::::-. ....:::::: .::::::. ;;;;;;;``;;;; ,;;;'````' ;;, `';, ;;;;;;;;;````;;;` ` [[[ [[[,/[[[' [[[ `[[ [[ ''` `[[. '[==/[[[[, $$$ $$$$$$c $$$ $$, $$ ,,, `$$ ''' $ 888 888b "88bo,`88bo,__,o, 888_,o8P'd8b888boood88 88b dP MMM MMMM "W" "YUMMMMMP"MMMMP"` YMP"MMMMMMMM" "YMmMY" A Node.JS IRC Server ircd.js

h3. About

I'm implementing rfc1459/rfc2812 in "Node":http://nodejs.org/.

The server will allow clients to connect, join channels, change topics; basic stuff.

Done:

PASS (connection password)

PING/PONG

PRIVMSG

MODE

JOIN

TOPIC

NAMES

LIST

INVITE

WHOWAS

TIME

VERSION

AWAY

WHO

OPER

KICK

WALLOP

CONNECT

Connection garbage like MOTD

Basic data validation

Simple JSON config file

Channel modes: o, p, s, t, n, m, i, l, b, v, k

User modes: i, w, o

Planned:

Services

Bring back server links

Server-to-server NICK messages when nicks are changed or new clients join

Server-to-server messages for JOIN, NJOIN, MODE, PRIVSG and NOTICE

SQUIT and QUIT for links

Server to server communication

More basic commands: NOTICE, MOTD, LINKS, TRACE, ADMIN, INFO

Log files and logging options

Local ops (+O)

Stats command

Add command line arguments for changing configuration path

h3. Documentation

Install with npm install ircdjs .

Set up configuration in /etc/ircdjs/config.json .

h3. Contributions

overra

jazzychad (Chad Etzel)

Sebastian A. Espindola (sespindola)

niklasf

treeform

guybrush (Patrick Pfeiffer)

h3. License (GPL)

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see "http://www.gnu.org/licenses/":http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.