No need to re-write the wheel! This repo contains the reply codes defined by RFC 1459 section 6 and RFC 2812 section 5 as a simple JSON object so you can use them in whatever IRC thingy you are building.

Use as a node.js module:

npm install irc-replies

var reply = require ( 'irc-replies' ); console .log(reply[ '372' ]);

license

MIT