Performant, streaming IRC message parser

irc-message provides an object stream capable of parsing RFC1459-compliant IRC messages, with support for IRCv3 message tags. This also includes server-to-server protocols such as TS6, Spanning Tree, and the UnrealIRCd protocol.

Installation

npm install irc-message

Usage

Returns an object stream, taking in Buffer s/ String s of raw IRC data. Data should not be line-buffered, this stream handles splitting and buffering automatically. and pushing objects containing the following keys.

raw - unparsed IRC message (string)

- unparsed IRC message (string) tags - IRCv3 message tags

- IRCv3 message tags prefix - message prefix/source

- message prefix/source command - message command/verb

- message command/verb params - an array of middle and trailing parameters

Optional options object supports

parsePrefix - replace the prefix with an object generated by irc-prefix-parser. Defaults to false .

- replace the prefix with an object generated by irc-prefix-parser. Defaults to . convertTimestamp - if the message has a time tag, convert it into a JavaScript Date object (see server-time spec for reference). Defaults to false .

var net = require ( 'net' ) var ircMsg = require ( 'irc-message' ) net.connect( 6667 , 'irc.freenode.net' ) .pipe(ircMsg.createStream()) .on( 'data' , function ( message ) { console .log(message) })

You can also access the message parser directly. The parser function expects a string without any CRLF sequences. If the string is malformed, null is returned. Otherwise, an object representing the message is returned (see createStream() for format).