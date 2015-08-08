openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
im

irc-message

by Fionn Kelleher
3.0.2 (see all)

Performant, streaming IRC message parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

irc-message Build Status

Performant, streaming IRC message parser

irc-message provides an object stream capable of parsing RFC1459-compliant IRC messages, with support for IRCv3 message tags. This also includes server-to-server protocols such as TS6, Spanning Tree, and the UnrealIRCd protocol.

Installation

npm install irc-message

Usage

createStream(options)

Returns an object stream, taking in Buffers/Strings of raw IRC data. Data should not be line-buffered, this stream handles splitting and buffering automatically. and pushing objects containing the following keys.

  • raw - unparsed IRC message (string)
  • tags - IRCv3 message tags
  • prefix - message prefix/source
  • command - message command/verb
  • params - an array of middle and trailing parameters

Optional options object supports

  • parsePrefix - replace the prefix with an object generated by irc-prefix-parser. Defaults to false.
  • convertTimestamp - if the message has a time tag, convert it into a JavaScript Date object (see server-time spec for reference). Defaults to false.
var net = require('net')
var ircMsg = require('irc-message')

net.connect(6667, 'irc.freenode.net')
    .pipe(ircMsg.createStream())
    .on('data', function(message) {
        console.log(message)
    })

parse(data)

You can also access the message parser directly. The parser function expects a string without any CRLF sequences. If the string is malformed, null is returned. Otherwise, an object representing the message is returned (see createStream() for format).

var parse = require('irc-message').parse

console.log(parse(':hello!sir@madam PRIVMSG #test :Hello, world!'))
/* { 
 *   raw: ':hello!sir@madam PRIVMSG #test :Hello, world!',
 *   tags: {}, 
 *   prefix: 'hello!sir@madam', 
 *   command: 'PRIVMSG',
 *   params: ['#test', 'Hello, world!']
 * }
 */

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial