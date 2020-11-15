openbase logo
irc-colors

by fent
1.5.0 (see all)

Color and formatting for irc bots made easy. Inspired by colors.js and cli-color.

Readme

irc.colors.js

Easily use colored output and formatting in your irc bots.

Build Status Depfu codecov

Usage

const c = require('irc-colors');
...
ircbot.say('#chan', c.blue('hello everyone')); // prints blue text
ircbot.say('#chan', c.underline.red('WARNING')); // can be chained
ircbot.say('#chan', c.white.bgblack('inverted')); // white text with black background

warn = c.bold.red.bgyellow;
ircbot.say('#chan', warn('BIGGER WARNING')); // bold red text with yellow background
ircbot.say('#chan', c.rainbow('having fun!'); // prints rainbow colored text

But wait, there's more!

If you don't mind changing the prototype of the String object, then use the global() function.

require('irc-colors').global()
...
ircbot.say('#chan', 'say something'.irc.red()); // prints red text
ircbot.say('#chan', 'hi everyone!'.irc.green.bold()); // prints green bold text
ircbot.say('#chan', 'etc etc'.irc.underline.grey.bgblack()) // chains work too

Global syntax was inspired by colors.js and because of that, there's possibility that you might want to use that module along with this one. That's why the irc property of a String needs to be called first to use the formatting functions.

Colors

colors

Original name or alternate can be used, without spaces

bot.say('#chat', c.bluecyan('hi'));

Styles

styles

Extras

extras

Strip

You can also strip out any colors/style from IRC messages.

  • stripColors
  • stripStyle
  • stripColorsAndStyle
const c = require('irc-colors');

ircbot.on('message', (from, message) => {
  console.log(c.stripColorsAndStyle(message));
});

Install

npm install irc-colors

Tests

Tests are written with vows

npm test

