Easily use colored output and formatting in your irc bots.

Usage

const c = require ( 'irc-colors' ); ... ircbot.say( '#chan' , c.blue( 'hello everyone' )); ircbot.say( '#chan' , c.underline.red( 'WARNING' )); ircbot.say( '#chan' , c.white.bgblack( 'inverted' )); warn = c.bold.red.bgyellow; ircbot.say( '#chan' , warn( 'BIGGER WARNING' )); ircbot.say( '#chan' , c.rainbow( 'having fun!' );

But wait, there's more!

If you don't mind changing the prototype of the String object, then use the global() function.

require ( 'irc-colors' ).global() ... ircbot.say( '#chan' , 'say something' .irc.red()); ircbot.say( '#chan' , 'hi everyone!' .irc.green.bold()); ircbot.say( '#chan' , 'etc etc' .irc.underline.grey.bgblack())

Global syntax was inspired by colors.js and because of that, there's possibility that you might want to use that module along with this one. That's why the irc property of a String needs to be called first to use the formatting functions.

Colors

Original name or alternate can be used, without spaces

bot .say ( '#chat' , c.bluecyan( 'hi' ));

Styles

Extras

Strip

You can also strip out any colors/style from IRC messages.

stripColors

stripStyle

stripColorsAndStyle

const c = require ( 'irc-colors' ); ircbot.on( 'message' , ( from , message) => { console .log(c.stripColorsAndStyle(message)); });

Install

npm install irc-colors

Tests

Tests are written with vows