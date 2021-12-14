ipysheet

Spreadsheet in the Jupyter notebook:

Try it out using binder:

Or check out the documentation at https://ipysheet.readthedocs.io/

Create a table and drive a value using ipywidgets:

Perform a calculation on slider change:

Change cell style depending on the value using renderers:

Populate table using cell ranges:

Installation

With conda:

conda install -c conda-forge ipysheet

With pip:

pip install ipysheet

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Development uninstall

pip uninstall ipysheet