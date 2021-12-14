openbase logo
ipysheet

by QuantStack
0.5.0 (see all)

Jupyter handsontable integration

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

473

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ipysheet

Spreadsheet in the Jupyter notebook:

Create a table and drive a value using ipywidgets:

Slider Screencast

Perform a calculation on slider change:

Slider Calculation Screencast

Change cell style depending on the value using renderers:

Conditional formatting

Populate table using cell ranges:

Cell Ranges Screencast

Installation

With conda:

$ conda install -c conda-forge ipysheet

With pip:

$ pip install ipysheet

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

# Clone the repo to your local environment
# Change directory to the ipysheet directory
# Install package in development mode
pip install -e .
# Link your development version of the extension with JupyterLab
jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite
# Rebuild extension Typescript source after making changes
jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

# Watch the source directory in one terminal, automatically rebuilding when needed
jlpm run watch
# Run JupyterLab in another terminal
jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Development uninstall

pip uninstall ipysheet

In development mode, you will also need to remove the symlink created by jupyter labextension develop command. To find its location, you can run jupyter labextension list to figure out where the labextensions folder is located. Then you can remove the symlink named ipysheet within that folder.

