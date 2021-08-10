openbase logo
ipygany

by QuantStack
0.5.0 (see all)

3-D Scientific Visualization in the Jupyter Notebook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

202

GitHub Stars

361

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ipygany

Jupyter Interactive Widgets library for 3-D mesh analysis

Binder Documentation

ipygany is an early developer preview. Features and implementation are subject to change.

Features

ipygany has many features including:

  • VTK loader for displaying your computation results in the Jupyter Notebook
  • Structured and Unstructured grids support
  • 2-D cell based meshes support (quads, triangles...) as well as 3-D cell based meshes support (tetrahedrons, quadratic tetrahedrons...)
  • Animations
  • IsoColor effect
  • Warp effect
  • IsoSurface computation
  • Threshold effect (for visualizing only the parts that are inside of a range of data)
  • Point cloud visualization
  • Water effect, for nice water visualization with real-time caustics

Most of those features are very fast, because they are computed entirely on the GPU.

Documentation

To get started with using ipygany, check out the full documentation

https://ipygany.readthedocs.io

Examples

Animations: Dynamically update the mesh from Python (data generated with https://fastscapelib.readthedocs.io) anim

IsoColor: Use color mapping to highlight your data isocolor

Threshold: Hide parts of your mesh threshold

Water effect: Visualize your water flow data with a realistic water effect water

Installation

You can install ipygany with conda:

conda install -c conda-forge ipygany

Or using pip:

pip install ipygany
jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix ipygany

If you want to load vtk files in ipygany, you also need to install vtk, you can install it with conda:

conda install -c conda-forge vtk

For JupyterLab <= 2

You need to install the labextension for ipygany:

jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager ipygany

Tutorials

