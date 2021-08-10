ipygany

Jupyter Interactive Widgets library for 3-D mesh analysis

ipygany is an early developer preview. Features and implementation are subject to change.

Features

ipygany has many features including:

VTK loader for displaying your computation results in the Jupyter Notebook

for displaying your computation results in the Jupyter Notebook Structured and Unstructured grids support

support 2-D cell based meshes support (quads, triangles...) as well as 3-D cell based meshes support (tetrahedrons, quadratic tetrahedrons...)

Animations

IsoColor effect

effect Warp effect

effect IsoSurface computation

computation Threshold effect (for visualizing only the parts that are inside of a range of data)

effect (for visualizing only the parts that are inside of a range of data) Point cloud visualization

visualization Water effect, for nice water visualization with real-time caustics

Most of those features are very fast, because they are computed entirely on the GPU.

Documentation

To get started with using ipygany , check out the full documentation

https://ipygany.readthedocs.io

Examples

Animations: Dynamically update the mesh from Python (data generated with https://fastscapelib.readthedocs.io)

IsoColor: Use color mapping to highlight your data

Threshold: Hide parts of your mesh

Water effect: Visualize your water flow data with a realistic water effect

Installation

You can install ipygany with conda:

conda install -c conda-forge ipygany

Or using pip:

pip install ipygany jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix ipygany

If you want to load vtk files in ipygany , you also need to install vtk, you can install it with conda:

conda install -c conda-forge vtk

For JupyterLab <= 2

You need to install the labextension for ipygany: