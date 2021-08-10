ipygany is an early developer preview. Features and implementation are subject to change.
ipygany has many features including:
Most of those features are very fast, because they are computed entirely on the GPU.
To get started with using
ipygany, check out the full documentation
https://ipygany.readthedocs.io
Animations: Dynamically update the mesh from Python (data generated with https://fastscapelib.readthedocs.io)
IsoColor: Use color mapping to highlight your data
Threshold: Hide parts of your mesh
Water effect: Visualize your water flow data with a realistic water effect
You can install ipygany with conda:
conda install -c conda-forge ipygany
Or using pip:
pip install ipygany
jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix ipygany
If you want to load vtk files in
ipygany, you also need to install vtk, you can install it with conda:
conda install -c conda-forge vtk
You need to install the labextension for ipygany:
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager ipygany