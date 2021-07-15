ipyevents provides a custom widget for returning mouse and keyboard events to Python. Use it to:
See this demo notebook for documentation.
Special thanks to the contributors to
ipyevents!
To install using
conda:
$ conda install -c conda-forge ipyevents
To install use
pip:
$ pip install ipyevents
Using with JupyterLab (whether you installed with
conda or
pip):
2.0.0 and higher) are only built for JupyterLab 3 and up.
$ jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager ipyevents
$ git clone https://github.com/mwcraig/ipyevents.git
$ cd ipyevents
$ pip install -e .
$ jupyter nbextension install --py --symlink --sys-prefix ipyevents
$ jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix ipyevents
For Jupyter Lab also do this:
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ jupyter labextension install