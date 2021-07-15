ipyevents

Browsers events for your jupyter widgets

ipyevents provides a custom widget for returning mouse and keyboard events to Python. Use it to:

add keyboard shortcuts to an existing widget;

react to the user clicking on an image;

add callbacks on arbitrary mouse and keyboard events.

See this demo notebook for documentation.

Special thanks to the contributors to ipyevents !

Try it on binder:

Dev version:

Documentation

Installation

To install using conda :

$ conda install -c conda-forge ipyevents

To install use pip :

pip install ipyevents

Using with JupyterLab (whether you installed with conda or pip ):

The stable releases of ipyevents ( 2.0.0 and higher) are only built for JupyterLab 3 and up.

and higher) are only built for JupyterLab 3 and up. The last release that is built for JupyterLab 2 is 0.9.0. See the README for that version for installation instructions.

$ jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager ipyevents

For a development installation (requires npm),

$ git clone https://github.com/mwcraig/ipyevents.git $ cd ipyevents $ pip install -e . $ jupyter nbextension install --py --symlink --sys-prefix ipyevents $ jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix ipyevents

For Jupyter Lab also do this: