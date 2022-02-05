ipycanvas is a lightweight, fast and stable library exposing the browser's Canvas API to IPython. It allows you to draw simple primitives directly from Python like text, lines, polygons, arcs, images etc. This simple toolset allows you to draw literally anything!
You can try it online by clicking on this badge:
You can read the documentation following this link: https://ipycanvas.readthedocs.io
If you have any question, or if you want to share what you do with ipycanvas, start a new discussion on Github!
You can install using
pip:
pip install ipycanvas orjson
Or using
conda:
conda install -c conda-forge ipycanvas
And if you use jupyterlab <= 2:
conda install -c conda-forge yarn
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager ipycanvas
An development installation guide, can be found here