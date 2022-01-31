High performance, secure and easy to use image proxy based on sharp and libvips.
You can use
ipx command to start server using:
$ npx ipx
The default server directory is the current working directory.
You can use IPX as a Connect/Express middleware or directly use ipx api.
import { createIPX, createIPXMiddleware } from "ipx";
const ipx = createIPX(/* options */);
const app = express();
app.use("/image", createIPXMiddleware(ipx));
The examples assume that a
staticfolder with
buffalo.pngfile is present in the directory where IPX server is running.
Get original image:
http://localhost:3000/_/static/buffalo.png
Change format to
webp and keep other things same as source:
http://localhost:3000/f_webp/static/buffalo.png
Keep original format (
png) and set width to
200:
http://localhost:3000/w_200/static/buffalo.png
Resize to
200x200px using
embed method and change format to
webp:
http://localhost:3000/embed,f_webp,s_200x200/static/buffalo.png
|Property
|Docs
|Example
|Comments
|width / w
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/width_200/buffalo.png
|height / h
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/height_200/buffalo.png
|resize / s
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/s_200x200/buffalo.png
|fit
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/s_200x200,fit_outside/buffalo.png
|Sets
fit option for
resize.
|position / pos
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/s_200x200,pos_top/buffalo.png
|Sets
position option for
resize.
|trim
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/trim_100/buffalo.png
|format
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/format_webp/buffalo.png
|Supported format:
jpg,
jpeg,
png,
webp,
avif,
gif,
heif
|quality / q
|_
http://localhost:3000/quality_50/buffalo.png
|Accepted values: 0 to 100
|rotate
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/rotate_45/buffalo.png
|enlarge
|_
http://localhost:3000/enlarge,s_2000x2000/buffalo.png
|Allow the image to be upscaled. By default the returned image will never be larger than the source in any dimension, while preserving the requested aspect ratio.
|flip
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/flip/buffalo.png
|flop
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/flop/buffalo.png
|sharpen
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/sharpen_30/buffalo.png
|median
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/median_10/buffalo.png
|gamma
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/gamma_3/buffalo.png
|negate
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/negate/buffalo.png
|normalize
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/normalize/buffalo.png
|threshold
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/threshold_10/buffalo.png
|tint
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/tint_1098123/buffalo.png
|grayscale
|Docs
http://localhost:3000/grayscale/buffalo.png
|animated
|-
http://localhost:3000/animated/buffalo.gif
|Experimental
Config can be customized using
IPX_* environment variables.
IPX_DIR
. (current working directory)
IPX_DOMAINS
[]
MIT