IPX

High performance, secure and easy to use image proxy based on sharp and libvips.

Usage

Quick Start

You can use ipx command to start server using:

$ npx ipx

The default server directory is the current working directory.

Programatic Usage

You can use IPX as a Connect/Express middleware or directly use ipx api.

import { createIPX, createIPXMiddleware } from "ipx" ; const ipx = createIPX( ); const app = express(); app.use( "/image" , createIPXMiddleware(ipx));

Examples

The examples assume that a static folder with buffalo.png file is present in the directory where IPX server is running.

Get original image:

http://localhost:3000/_/static/buffalo.png

Change format to webp and keep other things same as source:

http://localhost:3000/f_webp/static/buffalo.png

Keep original format ( png ) and set width to 200 :

http://localhost:3000/w_200/static/buffalo.png

Resize to 200x200px using embed method and change format to webp :

http://localhost:3000/embed,f_webp,s_200x200/static/buffalo.png

Modifiers

Property Docs Example Comments width / w Docs http://localhost:3000/width_200/buffalo.png height / h Docs http://localhost:3000/height_200/buffalo.png resize / s Docs http://localhost:3000/s_200x200/buffalo.png fit Docs http://localhost:3000/s_200x200,fit_outside/buffalo.png Sets fit option for resize . position / pos Docs http://localhost:3000/s_200x200,pos_top/buffalo.png Sets position option for resize . trim Docs http://localhost:3000/trim_100/buffalo.png format Docs http://localhost:3000/format_webp/buffalo.png Supported format: jpg , jpeg , png , webp , avif , gif , heif quality / q _ http://localhost:3000/quality_50/buffalo.png Accepted values: 0 to 100 rotate Docs http://localhost:3000/rotate_45/buffalo.png enlarge _ http://localhost:3000/enlarge,s_2000x2000/buffalo.png Allow the image to be upscaled. By default the returned image will never be larger than the source in any dimension, while preserving the requested aspect ratio. flip Docs http://localhost:3000/flip/buffalo.png flop Docs http://localhost:3000/flop/buffalo.png sharpen Docs http://localhost:3000/sharpen_30/buffalo.png median Docs http://localhost:3000/median_10/buffalo.png gamma Docs http://localhost:3000/gamma_3/buffalo.png negate Docs http://localhost:3000/negate/buffalo.png normalize Docs http://localhost:3000/normalize/buffalo.png threshold Docs http://localhost:3000/threshold_10/buffalo.png tint Docs http://localhost:3000/tint_1098123/buffalo.png grayscale Docs http://localhost:3000/grayscale/buffalo.png animated - http://localhost:3000/animated/buffalo.gif Experimental

Config

Config can be customized using IPX_* environment variables.

IPX_DIR Default: . (current working directory)

IPX_DOMAINS Default: []



License

MIT