Library was deprecated in favor of @fullerstack/nax-ipware

Node IPware

A Node application to retrieve user's IP address

Overview

Best attempt to get user's (client's) real ip-address while keeping it DRY.

How to install

1 . npm install ipware 2 . git clone http: a . npm install node-ipware 3 . wget https: a . unzip the downloaded file b . npm install node-ipware

How to use

var get_ip = require ( 'ipware' )().get_ip; app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { var ip_info = get_ip(req); console .log(ip_info); next(); }); var ip_info = get_ip(req, right_most_proxy=True)

Advanced users:

var get_trusted_ip = require ( 'ipware' )().get_trusted_ip; var trusted_proxies = [ '177.144.11.100' , '177.144.11.101' ]; app.use( function ( req, res, next ) { var ip_info = get_trusted_ip(req, trusted_proxies); console .log(ip_info); next(); }); { ... "IPWARE_TRUSTED_PROXY_LIST" : [ '177.144.11.100' , '177.144.11.101' ], ... } { "IPWARE_HTTP_HEADER_PRECEDENCE_ORDER" : [ "HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR" , "HTTP_CLIENT_IP" , "HTTP_X_REAL_IP" , "HTTP_X_FORWARDED" , "HTTP_X_CLUSTER_CLIENT_IP" , "HTTP_FORWARDED_FOR" , "HTTP_FORWARDED" , "HTTP_VIA" , "X_FORWARDED_FOR" , "REMOTE_ADDR" ], "IPWARE_HTTP_HEADER_PROXY_PRECEDENCE_ORDER" : [ "HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR" , "X_FORWARDED_FOR" ], "IPWARE_TRUSTED_PROXY_LIST" : [ ], "IPV4_EXTERNALLY_NON_ROUTABLE_IP_PREFIX" : [ "0." ], "IPV4_CLASS_A_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX" : [ "10." ], "IPV4_CARRIER_GRADE_NAT_IP_PREFIX" : [ "100.64." , "100.65." , "100.66." , "100.67." , "100.68." , "100.69." , "100.70." , "100.71." , "100.72." , "100.73." , "100.74." , "100.75." , "100.76." , "100.77." , "100.78." , "100.79." , "100.80." , "100.81." , "100.82." , "100.83." , "100.84." , "100.85." , "100.86." , "100.87." , "100.88." , "100.89." , "100.90." , "100.91." , "100.92." , "100.93." , "100.94." , "100.95." , "100.96." , "100.97." , "100.98." , "100.99." , "100.100." , "100.101." , "100.102." , "100.103." , "100.104." , "100.105." , "100.106." , "100.107." , "100.108." , "100.109." , "100.110." , "100.111." , "100.112." , "100.113." , "100.114." , "100.115." , "100.116." , "100.117." , "100.118." , "100.119." , "100.120." , "100.121." , "100.122." , "100.123." , "100.124." , "100.125." , "100.126." , "100.127." ], "IPV4_LOCAL_LINK_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX" : [ "169.254." ], "IPV4_CLASS_B_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX" : [ "172.16." , "172.17." , "172.18." , "172.19." , "172.20." , "172.21." , "172.22." , "172.23." , "172.24." , "172.25." , "172.26." , "172.27." , "172.28." , "172.29." , "172.30." , "172.31." ], "IPV4_INAA_SPECIAL_ADDRESS_REGISTRY_IP_PREFIX" : [ "192.0.0." ], "IPV4_DOCUMENTATION_AND_EXAMPLE_CODE_192_IP_PREFIX" : [ "192.0.2." ], "IPV4_CLASS_C_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX" : [ "192.168." ], "IPV4_INNER_NETWORK_COMMUNICATION_BETWEEN_TWO_SEPARATE_SUBNETS_IP_PREFIX" : [ "198.18." , "198.19." ], "IPV4_DOCUMENTATION_AND_EXAMPLE_CODE_198_IP_PREFIX" : [ "198.51.100." ], "IPV4_DOCUMENTATION_AND_EXAMPLE_CODE_203_IP_PREFIX" : [ "203.0.113." ], "IPV4_MULTICAST_IP_PREFIX" : [ "224." , "225." , "226." , "227." , "228." , "229." , "230." , "231." , "232." , "233." , "234." , "235." , "236." , "237." , "238." , "239." ], "IPV4_RESERVED_IP_PREFIX" : [ "240." , "241." , "242." , "243." , "244." , "245." , "246." , "247." , "248." , "249." , "250." , "251." , "252." , "253." , "254." ], "IPV4_BRODCAST_IP_PREFIX" : [ "255." ], "IPV4_LOOPBACK_IP_PREFIX" : [ "127." ], "IPV6_EXAMPLE_CODE_DOCUMENTATION_IP_PREFIX" : [ "2001:db8:" ], "IPV6_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX" : [ "fc00:" ], "IPV6_LINK_LOCAL_UNICAST_IP_PREFIX" : [ "fe80:" ], "IPV6_MULTICAST_IP_PREFIX" : [ "ff00:" ], "IPV6_LOOPBACK_IP_PREFIX" : [ "::1" ] }

Running the tests

To run the tests against the current environment:

npm install npm test

License

Released under a (MIT) license.

Version

X.Y.Z Version

`MAJOR` version `MINOR` version `PATCH` version

