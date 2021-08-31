openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ipw

ipware

by Val Neekman (AvidCoder)
2.0.0 (see all)

Returns the real IP address of users in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.8K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Library was deprecated in favor of @fullerstack/nax-ipware

Node IPware

A Node application to retrieve user's IP address

status-image version-image download-image

Overview

Best attempt to get user's (client's) real ip-address while keeping it DRY.

How to install

1. npm install ipware
2. git clone http://github.com/un33k/node-ipware
    a. npm install node-ipware
3. wget https://github.com/un33k/node-ipware/zipball/master
    a. unzip the downloaded file
    b. npm install node-ipware

How to use

 // In your js file (e.g. app.js)
 var get_ip = require('ipware')().get_ip;
 app.use(function(req, res, next) {
     var ip_info = get_ip(req);
     console.log(ip_info);
     // { clientIp: '127.0.0.1', clientIpRoutable: false }
     next();
 });

 // `get_ip` also adds two fields to your request object
 // 1. `clientIp`, 2. `clientIpRoutable`
 // Where:
 //    `clientIp` holds the client's IP address
 //    'clientIpRoutable` is `true` if user's IP is `public`. (externally route-able)
 //                       is `false` if user's IP is `private`. (not externally route-able)

 // Advanced option: By default the left most address in the `HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR` or `X_FORWARDED_FOR`
 // is returned.  However, depending on your preference and needs, you can change this
 // behavior by passing the `right_most_proxy=True` to the API.
 // Note: Not all proxies are equal. So left to right or right to left preference is not a
 // rule that all proxy servers follow.

 var ip_info = get_ip(req, right_most_proxy=True)

Advanced users:

 // 1. Trusted Proxies:
 // *************************
 // To only get client ip addresses from your own trusted proxy server(s), use `get_trusted_ip()`.
 // In your js file (e.g. app.js)
 var get_trusted_ip = require('ipware')().get_trusted_ip;
 var trusted_proxies = ['177.144.11.100', '177.144.11.101'];
 app.use(function(req, res, next) {
     var ip_info = get_trusted_ip(req, trusted_proxies);
     console.log(ip_info);
     // { clientIp: '177.100.44.22', clientIpRoutable: true }
     next();
 });

 // Alternatively, you can pass in the trusted proxies via the configuration file.
 {
   ...
   "IPWARE_TRUSTED_PROXY_LIST": [
     '177.144.11.100',
     '177.144.11.101'
   ],
   ...
 }

 // 2. Customizable configuration file:
 // ***********************************
 // You can also use your own config file as below.
 // for `IPWARE_HTTP_HEADER_PRECEDENCE_ORDER` items, the
 // check is done from top to bottom where the request `headers`
 // is examined for the existence of the IP address field.

 // All lists that start with `IPV` are examined and if an IP
 // address starts with any of those patterns the IP is considered
 // `private`, otherwise the IP is considered `public` which means
 // the IP is externally routable. (reachable through the Internet :)

 // Simply copy the following content into a JSON file and
 // modify it to suit your needs and place it in your project
 // under version control.

 // Then you can use it like:
 // var get_ip = require('ipware')('../path/to/your/conf.json').get_ip;

 {
   "IPWARE_HTTP_HEADER_PRECEDENCE_ORDER": [
     "HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR",
     "HTTP_CLIENT_IP",
     "HTTP_X_REAL_IP",
     "HTTP_X_FORWARDED",
     "HTTP_X_CLUSTER_CLIENT_IP",
     "HTTP_FORWARDED_FOR",
     "HTTP_FORWARDED",
     "HTTP_VIA",
     "X_FORWARDED_FOR",
     "REMOTE_ADDR"
   ],

   "IPWARE_HTTP_HEADER_PROXY_PRECEDENCE_ORDER": [
     "HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR",
     "X_FORWARDED_FOR"
   ],

   "IPWARE_TRUSTED_PROXY_LIST": [
   ],

   "IPV4_EXTERNALLY_NON_ROUTABLE_IP_PREFIX": [
     "0."
   ],

   "IPV4_CLASS_A_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX": [
     "10."
   ],

   "IPV4_CARRIER_GRADE_NAT_IP_PREFIX": [
     "100.64.",
     "100.65.",
     "100.66.",
     "100.67.",
     "100.68.",
     "100.69.",
     "100.70.",
     "100.71.",
     "100.72.",
     "100.73.",
     "100.74.",
     "100.75.",
     "100.76.",
     "100.77.",
     "100.78.",
     "100.79.",
     "100.80.",
     "100.81.",
     "100.82.",
     "100.83.",
     "100.84.",
     "100.85.",
     "100.86.",
     "100.87.",
     "100.88.",
     "100.89.",
     "100.90.",
     "100.91.",
     "100.92.",
     "100.93.",
     "100.94.",
     "100.95.",
     "100.96.",
     "100.97.",
     "100.98.",
     "100.99.",
     "100.100.",
     "100.101.",
     "100.102.",
     "100.103.",
     "100.104.",
     "100.105.",
     "100.106.",
     "100.107.",
     "100.108.",
     "100.109.",
     "100.110.",
     "100.111.",
     "100.112.",
     "100.113.",
     "100.114.",
     "100.115.",
     "100.116.",
     "100.117.",
     "100.118.",
     "100.119.",
     "100.120.",
     "100.121.",
     "100.122.",
     "100.123.",
     "100.124.",
     "100.125.",
     "100.126.",
     "100.127."
   ],

   "IPV4_LOCAL_LINK_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX": [
     "169.254."
   ],

   "IPV4_CLASS_B_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX": [
     "172.16.",
     "172.17.",
     "172.18.",
     "172.19.",
     "172.20.",
     "172.21.",
     "172.22.",
     "172.23.",
     "172.24.",
     "172.25.",
     "172.26.",
     "172.27.",
     "172.28.",
     "172.29.",
     "172.30.",
     "172.31."
   ],

   "IPV4_INAA_SPECIAL_ADDRESS_REGISTRY_IP_PREFIX": [
     "192.0.0."
   ],

   "IPV4_DOCUMENTATION_AND_EXAMPLE_CODE_192_IP_PREFIX": [
     "192.0.2."
   ],

   "IPV4_CLASS_C_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX": [
     "192.168."
   ],

   "IPV4_INNER_NETWORK_COMMUNICATION_BETWEEN_TWO_SEPARATE_SUBNETS_IP_PREFIX": [
     "198.18.",
     "198.19."
   ],

   "IPV4_DOCUMENTATION_AND_EXAMPLE_CODE_198_IP_PREFIX": [
     "198.51.100."
   ],

   "IPV4_DOCUMENTATION_AND_EXAMPLE_CODE_203_IP_PREFIX": [
     "203.0.113."
   ],

   "IPV4_MULTICAST_IP_PREFIX": [
     "224.",
     "225.",
     "226.",
     "227.",
     "228.",
     "229.",
     "230.",
     "231.",
     "232.",
     "233.",
     "234.",
     "235.",
     "236.",
     "237.",
     "238.",
     "239."
   ],

   "IPV4_RESERVED_IP_PREFIX": [
     "240.",
     "241.",
     "242.",
     "243.",
     "244.",
     "245.",
     "246.",
     "247.",
     "248.",
     "249.",
     "250.",
     "251.",
     "252.",
     "253.",
     "254."
   ],
   
   "IPV4_BRODCAST_IP_PREFIX": [
     "255."
   ],

   "IPV4_LOOPBACK_IP_PREFIX": [
     "127."
   ],

   "IPV6_EXAMPLE_CODE_DOCUMENTATION_IP_PREFIX": [
     "2001:db8:"
   ],

   "IPV6_PRIVATE_BLOCK_IP_PREFIX": [
     "fc00:"
   ],

   "IPV6_LINK_LOCAL_UNICAST_IP_PREFIX": [
     "fe80:"
   ],

   "IPV6_MULTICAST_IP_PREFIX": [
     "ff00:"
   ],

   "IPV6_LOOPBACK_IP_PREFIX": [
     "::1"
   ]
 }

Running the tests

To run the tests against the current environment:

npm install
npm test

License

Released under a (MIT) license.

Version

X.Y.Z Version

`MAJOR` version -- when you make incompatible API changes,
`MINOR` version -- when you add functionality in a backwards-compatible manner, and
`PATCH` version -- when you make backwards-compatible bug fixes.

Sponsors

Neekware Inc

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial