IPTV Checker

Node.js CLI tool for checking links in IPTV playlists.

Installation

This tool is based on the ffmpeg library, so you need to install it on your computer first. You can find the right installer for your system here: https://www.ffmpeg.org/download.html

After that you can install the tool itself via npm:

npm install -g iptv-checker

Usage

Check local playlist file:

iptv-checker /path-to-playlist/example.m3u

Check playlist URL:

iptv-checker https://some-playlist.lol/list.m3u

Pipe playlist from stdin :

cat ~/some-playlist.m3u | iptv-checker

Arguments:

-o, --output : change default output directory

: change default output directory -t, --timeout : specifies the number of milliseconds before the request will be aborted (default to 60000)

: specifies the number of milliseconds before the request will be aborted (default to 60000) -a, --user-agent : set custom HTTP User-Agent

: set custom HTTP User-Agent -k, --insecure : allow insecure connections when using SSL

: allow insecure connections when using SSL -p, --parallel : Batch size of channels to check concurrently (default to 1)

Contribution

If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT