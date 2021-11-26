Node.js CLI tool for checking links in IPTV playlists.
This tool is based on the
ffmpeg library, so you need to install it on your computer first. You can find the right installer for your system here: https://www.ffmpeg.org/download.html
After that you can install the tool itself via npm:
npm install -g iptv-checker
iptv-checker /path-to-playlist/example.m3u
iptv-checker https://some-playlist.lol/list.m3u
stdin:
cat ~/some-playlist.m3u | iptv-checker
Arguments:
-o, --output: change default output directory
-t, --timeout: specifies the number of milliseconds before the request will be aborted (default to 60000)
-a, --user-agent: set custom HTTP User-Agent
-k, --insecure: allow insecure connections when using SSL
-p, --parallel: Batch size of channels to check concurrently (default to 1)
If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.