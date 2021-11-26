openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ic

iptv-checker

by Aleksandr Statciuk
0.22.0 (see all)

Node.js CLI tool for checking links in IPTV playlists

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52.1K

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IPTV Checker Build Status

Node.js CLI tool for checking links in IPTV playlists.

Installation

This tool is based on the ffmpeg library, so you need to install it on your computer first. You can find the right installer for your system here: https://www.ffmpeg.org/download.html

After that you can install the tool itself via npm:

npm install -g iptv-checker

Usage

Check local playlist file:

iptv-checker /path-to-playlist/example.m3u

Check playlist URL:

iptv-checker https://some-playlist.lol/list.m3u

Pipe playlist from stdin:

cat ~/some-playlist.m3u | iptv-checker

Arguments:

  • -o, --output: change default output directory
  • -t, --timeout: specifies the number of milliseconds before the request will be aborted (default to 60000)
  • -a, --user-agent: set custom HTTP User-Agent
  • -k, --insecure: allow insecure connections when using SSL
  • -p, --parallel: Batch size of channels to check concurrently (default to 1)

Contribution

If you find a bug or want to contribute to the code or documentation, you can help by submitting an issue or a pull request.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial