IP address trie implementation.

Run node-gyp configure build . Test node test/t.js .

Synposis

An example:

var iptrie = require ( 'iptrie' ), lookup = new iptrie.IPTrie(); lookup.add( "10.0.0.0" , 8 , 'rfc1918' ); lookup.add( "10.80.116.0" , 23 , 'my little bit of the world' ); var expectnull = lookup.find( "1.2.3.4" ); var otherplace = lookup.find( "10.10.2.2" ); var myplace = lookup.find( "10.80.117.4" );

Add a route to ipaddress/prefix and attach the provided value to it.

Remove the route ipaddress/prefix returning true/false based on success.

Find the data attached to the route that best fits the provided ipaddress. This will use "BPM" biggest prefix matching just as typical routing policies dictate.

Performance

; NODE_PATH=lib:. node test/benchmark.js ~/myroutemap.cidr

343748 entries in 1.459 seconds 235605.20904729265 add/sec 66.225.209.7 performance: 552486.1878453039 lookups/sec 199.15.227.10 performance: 591715.9763313609 lookups/sec 1.2.3.4 performance: 806451.6129032258 lookups/sec 224.0.2.3 performance: 1041666.6666666666 lookups/sec 10.0.2.3 performance: 917431.1926605505 lookups/sec

License

Copyright (c) 2011, OmniTI Computer Consulting, Inc. All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice , this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. * Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice , this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and / or other materials provided with the distribution. * Neither the name OmniTI Computer Consulting, Inc. nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.