Deprecation Notice

This module will no longer be maintained :sadface:. The Good news is that @agentofuser made a 1000x better implementation of what this module was meant to be 🚀. Check it out:

ipscend

Web Application publishing, simple and distributed with IPFS

Usage

Install via npm

$ npm install ipscend

Run the CLI to show the available commands

$ ipscend Usage: ipscend COMMAND [OPTIONS] Available commands: browse Open your application in a browser init Initialize a ipscend project ipfs start Start your a local IPFS node preview Preview your application before you publish it publish Publish your project screenshot View or generate screenshots for your application versions Check each version published

commands

ipscend browse

Opens the last published version of your application in the browser.

ipscend init

Initializes your project. Asks for the folder where the web application will be available and stores an ipscend.json object in your current path to store all the metadata it generates, such as published versions and taken screenshots.

ipscend ipfs start

Start and init an IPFS node (in case you don't want to install and run IPFS yourself)

ipscend preview

Serves your application on a local static file server, so that you can try it out before you feel ready to publish it.

ipscend publish

Publishes the current state of your application to IPFS and stores a reference to it.

Note: You have to have a local IPFS node running in order to publish, check below for how to get your local IPFS node running.

ipscend screenshot

Opens a screenshot preview of all the published versions of your app. In order to generate the screenshots, you must first run ipscend screenshot --gen .

Note: The webapp used for this is ipscend-screenshot-visualizer.

ipscend versions

Prints out the published versions for the app and its respective timestamp.

Note: In order to use this feature, you must set API_ORIGIN=* as an environment variable before running your IPFS node.

Use IPFS to host your webpage using a standard domain (includes cool DNS trick!)

If you are looking into having your application accesible through youdomain.com , instead of referencing it by a /ipfs/hash , we have a solution for you.

Every IPFS node HTTP interface checks the host header when it receives a request from a browser, then it performs a DNS lookup for a TXT Record, looks if there is any MerkleLink available, and, if there is, it performs a lookup, caching that path and serving it as if it was a static webserver.

To make this work, simply:

Publish your application using ipscend publish . Save the returned hash. Find the IPFS ip addresses using $ dig ipfs.io . Example: $ dig +short ipfs.io 178.62.61.185 178.62.158.247 104.236.76.40 ... Decide which domain or subdomain will host your IPFS application. We're going to use ipfs.yourdomain.com In the DNS administration for your domain, add an A record for each of the ipfs.io IPs addresses. Example: yourdomain .com ipfs A 178 .62 .61 .185 ipfs A 178 .62 .158 .247 ipfs A 104 .236 .76 .40 ... If you're using the root domain, your DNS rules should look like: yourdomain.com @ A 178.62 .61 .185 @ A 178.62 .158 .247 @ A 104.236 .76 .40 ... Next, the cool DNS trick. Add a TXT record with the hash of your IPFS application. Example: yourdomain.com ipfs TXT dnslink= /ipfs/ QmXkbSsxHZZniJ1rd5y7cJsDYyRKkcYeoEsN7p4PUq799L Wait a little bit for DNS to propagate. Open ipfs.yourdomain.com and see that your page was loaded!

Voilá, your page is now cached and is being served by IPFS.

Note: You can also host your own IPFS nodes and use the same DNS trick.

dnslink-deploy is a simple tool that lets you update your TXT records to the latest hash, if you happen to be using Digital Ocean's nameservers. To update it using the tool, simply run:

dnslink-deploy -d yourDomain -r @ - p /ipfs/QmeQT76CZLBhSxsLfSMyQjKn74UZski4iQSq9bW7YZy6x8

To learn more about how the tool works, visit https://github.com/ipfs/dnslink-deploy and to learn how to set up your domain with Digital Ocean's name servers, go to: https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-point-to-digitalocean-nameservers-from-common-domain-registrars