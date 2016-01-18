Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) encoder and decoder.
This module can be used to implement either a printing client or a printer server.
npm install ipp-encoder
Printer server example:
var ipp = require('ipp-encoder')
var C = ipp.CONSTANTS
// decode binary buffer from IPP client
var decoded = ipp.request.decode(buf)
// ...handle request...
// prepare response
var response = {
statusCode: C.SUCCESSFUL_OK, // set `operationId` instead if encoding a request
requestId: decoded.requestId,
groups: [
{ tag: C.OPERATION_ATTRIBUTES_TAG, attributes: [
{ tag: C.CHARSET, name: 'attributes-charset', value: 'utf-8' },
{ tag: C.NATURAL_LANG, name: 'attributes-natural-language', value: 'en-us' },
{ tag: C.TEXT_WITH_LANG, name: 'status-message', value: { lang: 'en-us', value: 'successful-ok' } }
] },
{ tag: C.JOB_ATTRIBUTES_TAG, attributes: [
{ tag: C.INTEGER, name: 'job-id', value: 147 },
{ tag: C.NAME_WITH_LANG, name: 'job-name', value: { lang: 'en-us', value: 'Foobar' } }
] }
]
}
// encode response to binary buffer
ipp.response.encode(response) // <Buffer 01 01 00 00 ... >
ipp.CONSTANTS
An object containing IPP constants. See
constants.js for the complete
list.
ipp.STATUS_CODES
Map of IPP status codes to descriptive strings. See
status-codes.js
for the complete list.
ipp.request.decode(buffer[, start][, end])
Decode an IPP request buffer and returns the request object.
Options:
buffer - The buffer containing the request
start - An optional start-offset from where to start parsing the
request (defaults to
0)
end - An optional end-offset specifying at which byte to end the
decoding (defaults to
buffer.length)
Request object structure:
{
version: {
major: 1,
minor: 1
},
operationId: 0x02,
requestId: 1,
groups: [
{ tag: C.OPERATION_ATTRIBUTES_TAG, attributes: [
{ tag: 0x47, name: 'attributes-charset', value: ['utf-8'] },
{ tag: 0x48, name: 'attributes-natural-language', value: ['en-us'] },
{ tag: 0x45, name: 'printer-uri', value: ['ipp://watson.local.:3000/'] },
{ tag: 0x42, name: 'job-name', value: ['foobar'] },
{ tag: 0x22, name: 'ipp-attribute-fidelity', value: [true] }
] },
{ tag: C.JOB_ATTRIBUTES_TAG, attributes: [
{ tag: 0x21, name: 'copies', value: [20] },
{ tag: 0x44, name: 'sides', value: ['two-sided-long-edge'] }
] }
]
}
After decoding
ipp.request.decode.bytes is set to the amount of bytes
used to decode the object.
Note that any data after the IPP headers are ignored.
ipp.request.encode(obj[, buffer][, offset])
Encode an IPP request object and returns en encoded buffer.
Options:
obj - The object containing the request
buffer - An optional buffer in which to write the encoded request
offset - An optional offset from where to start writing the encoded
data in the buffer (defaults to
0)
Response object structure:
{
statusCode: 0x00,
requestId: 1,
groups: [
{ tag: C.OPERATION_ATTRIBUTES_TAG, attributes: [
{ tag: 0x47, name: 'attributes-charset', value: ['utf-8'] },
{ tag: 0x48, name: 'attributes-natural-language', value: ['en-us'] },
{ tag: 0x41, name: 'status-message', value: ['successful-ok'] }
] },
{ tag: C.JOB_ATTRIBUTES_TAG, attributes: [
{ tag: 0x21, name: 'job-id', value: [147] },
{ tag: 0x45, name: 'job-uri', value: ['ipp://watson.local.:3000/123'] }
{ tag: 0x44, name: 'job-state', value: ['pending'] }
] }
]
}
It's possible to provide a custom IPP version in the same format is seen in the request. Default IPP version is 1.1.
After encoding,
ipp.request.encode.bytes is set to the amount of bytes
used to encode the object.
ipp.request.encodingLength(obj)
Returns the number of bytes it would take to encode the given IPP request object.
ipp.response.decode(buffer[, start][, end])
Same as
ipp.request.decode(), but for IPP responses.
After decoding
ipp.response.decode.bytes is set to the amount of bytes
used to decode the object.
ipp.response.encode(obj[, buffer][, offset])
Same as
ipp.request.encode(), but for IPP responses.
After encoding,
ipp.response.encode.bytes is set to the amount of bytes
used to encode the object.
ipp.response.encodingLength(obj)
Same as
ipp.request.encodingLength(), but for IPP responses.
MIT