Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) for nodejs

A pure Javascript implementation of the IPP/2.0 protocol that has no dependencies.

The IPP protocol was started in the 90's and is still being worked on today. It is a very indepth protocol that spans many RFCs- some of which are dead while others were herded into IPP/v2.x.

There are millions of printers that support IPP. If you have one, this module will allow you to send/recieve data to/from the printer.

To find out if your printer supports IPP:

Google your printer's specs

Try: telnet YOUR_PRINTER 631 . If it connects, that's a good sign.

. If it connects, that's a good sign. Use the '/examples/findPrinters.js' script.

I have a pretty good starting point here. I created reference files ( attributes , enums , keywords , operations , status-codes , versions and tags ) and tried to include as many links in the comments to the ref docs as I could.

Install

$ npm install ipp

var ipp = require ( 'ipp' ); var PDFDocument = require ( 'pdfkit' ); var doc = new PDFDocument({ margin : 0 }); doc.text( "." , 0 , 780 ); doc.output( function ( pdf ) { var printer = ipp.Printer( "http://NPI977E4E.local.:631/ipp/printer" ); var msg = { "operation-attributes-tag" : { "requesting-user-name" : "William" , "job-name" : "My Test Job" , "document-format" : "application/pdf" }, data : pdf }; printer.execute( "Print-Job" , msg, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res); }); });

To interact with a printer, create a Printer object.

Technically speaking: a Printer object does not need to be an actual printer. According to the IPP spec, it could be any endpoint that accepts IPP messages. For example; the IPP object could be persistant media- like a CD ROM, hard drive, thumb drive, ...etc.

options:

charset - Specifies the value for the 'attributes-charset' attribute of requests. Defaults to utf-8 .

- Specifies the value for the 'attributes-charset' attribute of requests. Defaults to . language - Specifies the value for the 'attributes-natural-language' attribute of requests. Defaults to en-us .

- Specifies the value for the 'attributes-natural-language' attribute of requests. Defaults to . uri - Specifies the value for the 'printer-uri' attribute of requests. Defaults to ipp://+url.host+url.path .

- Specifies the value for the 'printer-uri' attribute of requests. Defaults to . version - Specifies the value for the 'version' attribute of requests. Defaults to 2.0 .

Executes an IPP operation on the Printer object.

'operation' - There are many operations defined by IPP. See: /lib/enums.js.

'message - A javascript object to be serealized into an IPP binary message.

'callback(err, response)' - A function to callback with the Printer's response.

Parses a binary IPP message into a javascript object tree.

var ipp = require ( 'ipp' ); var data = new Buffer( '0200' + '000B' + '00000001' + '01' + '470012617474726962757465732d6368617273657400057574662d3848001b617474726962757465732d6e61747572616c2d6c616e67756167650002656e' + '03' , 'hex' ); var result = ipp.parse(data); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 ));

Converts an IPP message object to IPP binary.

See request for example.

Makes an IPP request to a url.

var ipp = require ( 'ipp' ); var uri = "your_printer" ; var data = ipp.serialize({ "operation" : "Get-Printer-Attributes" , "operation-attributes-tag" : { "attributes-charset" : "utf-8" , "attributes-natural-language" : "en" , "printer-uri" : uri } }); ipp.request(uri, data, function ( err, res ) { if (err){ return console .log(err); } console .log( JSON .stringify(res, null , 2 )); })

Browser Support?

See this thread

License

MIT