A pure Javascript implementation of the IPP/2.0 protocol that has no dependencies.
The IPP protocol was started in the 90's and is still being worked on today. It is a very indepth protocol that spans many RFCs- some of which are dead while others were herded into IPP/v2.x.
There are millions of printers that support IPP. If you have one, this module will allow you to send/recieve data to/from the printer.
To find out if your printer supports IPP:
telnet YOUR_PRINTER 631. If it connects, that's a good sign.
I have a pretty good starting point here. I created reference files
(
attributes,
enums,
keywords,
operations,
status-codes,
versions and
tags) and tried to include as many
links in the comments to the ref docs as I could.
$ npm install ipp
var ipp = require('ipp');
var PDFDocument = require('pdfkit');
//make a PDF document
var doc = new PDFDocument({margin:0});
doc.text(".", 0, 780);
doc.output(function(pdf){
var printer = ipp.Printer("http://NPI977E4E.local.:631/ipp/printer");
var msg = {
"operation-attributes-tag": {
"requesting-user-name": "William",
"job-name": "My Test Job",
"document-format": "application/pdf"
},
data: pdf
};
printer.execute("Print-Job", msg, function(err, res){
console.log(res);
});
});
To interact with a printer, create a
Printer object.
Technically speaking: a
Printerobject does not need to be an actual printer. According to the IPP spec, it could be any endpoint that accepts IPP messages. For example; the IPP object could be persistant media- like a CD ROM, hard drive, thumb drive, ...etc.
options:
charset - Specifies the value for the 'attributes-charset' attribute of requests. Defaults to
utf-8.
language - Specifies the value for the 'attributes-natural-language' attribute of requests. Defaults to
en-us.
uri - Specifies the value for the 'printer-uri' attribute of requests. Defaults to
ipp://+url.host+url.path.
version - Specifies the value for the 'version' attribute of requests. Defaults to
2.0.
Executes an IPP operation on the Printer object.
Parses a binary IPP message into a javascript object tree.
var ipp = require('ipp');
var data = new Buffer(
'0200' + //version 2.0
'000B' + //Get-Printer-Attributes
'00000001'+ //reqid
'01' + //operation-attributes-tag
//blah blah the required bloat of this protocol
'470012617474726962757465732d6368617273657400057574662d3848001b617474726962757465732d6e61747572616c2d6c616e67756167650002656e' +
'03' //end-of-attributes-tag
,'hex');
var result = ipp.parse(data);
console.log(JSON.stringify(result,null,2));
// ta-da!
//{
// "version": "2.0",
// "operation": 11,
// "id": 1,
// "operation-attributes-tag": {
// "attributes-charset": "utf-8",
// "attributes-natural-language": "en"
// }
//}
Converts an IPP message object to IPP binary.
See request for example.
Makes an IPP request to a url.
var ipp = require('ipp');
var uri = "your_printer";
var data = ipp.serialize({
"operation":"Get-Printer-Attributes",
"operation-attributes-tag": {
"attributes-charset": "utf-8",
"attributes-natural-language": "en",
"printer-uri": uri
}
});
ipp.request(uri, data, function(err, res){
if(err){
return console.log(err);
}
console.log(JSON.stringify(res,null,2));
})
// ta-da!.. hopefully you'll see a ton of stuff from your printer
See this thread
MIT