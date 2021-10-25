openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ipl

iplocation

by Richie Bendall
7.2.0 (see all)

Get ip location information.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

iplocation Travis CI Build Status

Get ip location information.

NPM Badge

Install

npm install iplocation

Usage

const ipLocation = require("iplocation");

(async () => {
    await ipLocation("172.217.167.78");
    //=> { latitude: -33.8591, longitude: 151.2002, region: { name: "New South Wales" ... } ... }
})();

API

ipLocation(ip, options?)

ip

Type: string

The ipv4 address to get the information for.

options

Type: object

apiKey

Type: string

An optional ipapi API key to use.

const ipLocation = require("iplocation");

(async () => {
    await ipLocation("172.217.167.78", { apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY' });
    //=> { latitude: -33.8591, longitude: 151.2002, region: { name: "New South Wales" ... } ... }
})();

Providers

iplocation currently uses ipapi for IP lookups. Their free API is limited to 1000 requests per day.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial