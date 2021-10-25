iplocation

Get ip location information.

Install

npm install iplocation

Usage

const ipLocation = require ( "iplocation" ); ( async ( ) => { await ipLocation( "172.217.167.78" ); })();

API

ip

Type: string

The ipv4 address to get the information for.

options

Type: object

apiKey

Type: string

An optional ipapi API key to use.

const ipLocation = require ( "iplocation" ); ( async ( ) => { await ipLocation( "172.217.167.78" , { apiKey : 'YOUR_API_KEY' }); })();

Providers

iplocation currently uses ipapi for IP lookups. Their free API is limited to 1000 requests per day.

Related