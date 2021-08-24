JavaScript implementation of the IPLD spec.
> npm install ipld-git
const IpldGit = require('ipld-git')
The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.
var IpldGit = require('ipld-git')
Loading this module through a script tag will make the
IpldGit obj available in the global namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-git/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-git/dist/index.js"></script>
const IpldGit = require('ipld-git')
const zlib = require('zlib')
// `gitObject` is a Buffer containing a git object
inflatedObject = zlib.inflateSync(gitObject)
const dagNode = IpldGit.util.deserialize(inflatedObject)
console.log(dagNode)
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!
Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to IPLD are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.
Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.