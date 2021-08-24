⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module is no longer maintained. It can be used with multiformats by wrapping it with ipld-format-to-blockcodec

JavaScript implementation of the IPLD spec.

Lead Maintainer

Volker Mische

Install

npm

> npm install ipld-git

Use in Node.js

const IpldGit = require ( 'ipld-git' )

Use in a browser with browserify, webpack or any other bundler

The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.

var IpldGit = require ( 'ipld-git' )

Use in a browser Using a script tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the IpldGit obj available in the global namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipld-git/dist/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipld-git/dist/index.js" > </ script >

Usage

const IpldGit = require ( 'ipld-git' ) const zlib = require ( 'zlib' ) inflatedObject = zlib.inflateSync(gitObject) const dagNode = IpldGit.util.deserialize(inflatedObject) console .log(dagNode)

