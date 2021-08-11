⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module is no longer maintained. It can be used with multiformats by wrapping it with ipld-format-to-blockcodec
JavaScript Implementation of the IPLD format - Ethereum Block
> npm install ipld-ethereum
TBD
