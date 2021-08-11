openbase logo
ipld-ethereum

by ipld
6.0.1 (see all)

JavaScript Implementation of All Ethereum IPLD formats

Deprecated!
This module is no longer maintained

Readme

⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module is no longer maintained. It can be used with multiformats by wrapping it with ipld-format-to-blockcodec

js-ipld-ethereum

Travis CI Greenkeeper badge

JavaScript Implementation of the IPLD format - Ethereum Block

Lead Maintainer

Volker Mische

Install

> npm install ipld-ethereum

Usage

TBD

Contribute

Please contribute! Look at the issues!

Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to IPLD are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.

Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

MIT © 2016 Protocol Labs Inc.

