JavaScript Implementation of the IPLD Format MerkleDAG Node in Protobuf. In addition to the IPLD Format methods, this module also provides an API for creating the nodes and manipulating them (adding and removing links, etc).
> npm install ipld-dag-pb --save
const dagPB = require('ipld-dag-pb')
// IPLD Format specifics
const node1 = new DAGNode(new TextEncoder('utf8').encode('some data'))
// node2 will have the same data as node1
const node2 = new DAGNode('some data')
const link = {
Name: 'I am a link',
Hash: 'QmHash..',
Tsize: 42
}
node.addLink(link)
console.log('with link', node.toJSON())
nodeA.rmLink('I am a link')
console.log('now without link', node.toJSON())
DAGNodes are immutable objects, in order to manipulate them you have to follow a function approach of applying function and getting new instances of the given DAGNode.
You can incude it in your project with:
const dagPB = require('ipld-dag-pb')
const DAGNode = dagPB.DAGNode
data - type: Uint8Array or String
links- (optional) type: Array of DAGLink instances or Array of DAGLink instances in its json format (link.toJSON)
serializedSize- (optional) type: Number of bytes the serialized node has. If none is given, it will automatically be calculated.
Create a DAGNode.
const dagNode = new DAGNode('data', links)
links can be a single or an array of DAGLinks instances or objects with the following pattern
{
Name: '<some name>',
Hash: '<some cid>',
TSize: <sizeInBytes>
}
You have the following methods and properties available in every DAGNode instance.
node.Data
node.Links
An array of JSON Objects with fields named
Hash,
Name, and
Tsize.
node.size
Size of the node, in bytes
node.toJSON()
node.toString()
node.toDAGLink()
options - (optional) type: Object. Currently the only option is
name to specify a named link.
Converts a
DAGNode into a
DAGLink.
const node = new DAGNode('some data')
const link = node.toDAGLink()
// Named link
const link = node.toDAGLink({ name: 'name-of-the-link' })
node.addLink(link)
link - type: DAGLink or DAGLink in its json format
Creates a link on node A. Modifies the node.
link can be:
const link = {
Name: '<some string>', // optional
Tsize: <size in bytes>,
Hash: <cid> // can be a String CID, CID buffer or CID object
}
node.addLink(link)
node.rmLink(nameOrCid)
nameOrCid - type: String, CID object or CID buffer
Removes a link from the node by name. Modifies the node.
node.rmLink('Link1')
node.serialize()
Serialize the DAGNode instance to its portable binary format. Yields the same result as
dagPB.util.serialize(node). Returns a
Uint8Array.
Following the same pattern as
DAGNode functions above, DAGLink also offers a function for its creation.
You can incude it in your project with:
const dagPB = require('ipld-dag-pb')
const DAGLink = dagPB.DAGLink
// link is a DAGLink instance
const link = new DAGLink(
'link-to-file', // name of the link (can be empty)
10, // size in bytes
'QmSomeHash...', // can be CID object, CID buffer or string
)
link.Name
link.Tsize
link.Hash
link.toJSON()
link.toString()
See: https://github.com/ipld/interface-ipld-format#local-resolver-methods
dagPB.resolver.resolve
dagPB.resolver.tree
See: https://github.com/ipld/interface-ipld-format#ipld-format-utils
Serialize the DAGNode instance to its portable binary format. Yields the same result as
node.serialize(). Returns a
Uint8Array.
dagPB.util.deserialize
Deserialize a DAGNode instance from its portable binary format. Returns a DAGNode.
