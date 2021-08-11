⛔️ DEPRECATED: This module has been superseded by @ipld/dag-cbor and multiformats

JavaScript implementation of the IPLD spec.

Install

npm

> npm install ipld-dag-cbor

Use in Node.js

const dagCBOR = require ( 'ipld-dag-cbor' )

Use in a browser with browserify, webpack or any other bundler

The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.

var dagCBOR = require ( 'ipld-dag-cbor' )

Use in a browser Using a script tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the IpldDagCbor obj available in the global namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipld-dag-cbor/dist/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipld-dag-cbor/dist/index.js" > </ script >

Usage

const dagCBOR = require ( 'ipld-dag-cbor' ) const file = { name : 'hello.txt' , size : 11 } const serialized = dagCBOR.util.serialize(file) console .log( `Encoded as a ${serialized.length} byte Uint8Array` ) const node = dagCBOR.util.deserialize(serialized) console .log( 'Decoded as:' , node) require ( 'assert' ).deepEqual(node, file)

API

Encodes an object into IPLD CBOR form, replacing any CIDs found within the object to CBOR tags (with an id of 42 ).

obj (any): any object able to be serialized as CBOR

Returns the serialized node.

Decodes an IPLD CBOR encoded representation, restoring any CBOR tags (id 42 ) to CIDs.

serialized ( Uint8Array or String ): a binary blob representing an IPLD CBOR encoded object.

Returns the deserialized object.

Configure the underlying CBOR decoder.

Possible values in the options argument are:

size ( Number , optional): the current heap size used in CBOR parsing, this may grow automatically as larger blocks are encountered up to maxSize . Default: 65536 (64Kb).

maxSize ( Number , optional): the maximum size the CBOR parsing heap is allowed to grow to before dagCBOR.util.deserialize() returns an error. Default: 67108864 (64Mb).

tags ( Object , optional): an object whose keys are CBOR tag numbers and values are transform functions that accept a value and return a decoded representation of that value . The CBOR decoder uses a heap size that is a power of two. Setting size to a number other than a power of two will result in a heap using the next-largest power of two. Calling dagCBOR.util.configureDecoder() with no arguments will reset to the default decoder size , maxSize and tags .

Create a CID for the given unserialized object.

obj (any): any object able to be serialized as CBOR

(any): any object able to be serialized as CBOR options ( Object ):

hashAlg ( String ): a registered multicodec hash algorithm.

( ): a registered multicodec hash algorithm. hashLen ( String ): an optional hash length

( ): an optional hash length version ( Number ): CID version number, defaults to 1

Returns a Promise with the created CID.

