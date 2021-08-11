JavaScript implementation of the IPLD spec.
> npm install ipld-dag-cbor
const dagCBOR = require('ipld-dag-cbor')
The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.
Loading this module through a script tag will make the
IpldDagCbor obj available in the global namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-dag-cbor/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-dag-cbor/dist/index.js"></script>
const file = {
name: 'hello.txt',
size: 11
}
const serialized = dagCBOR.util.serialize(file)
console.log(`Encoded as a ${serialized.length} byte Uint8Array`)
const node = dagCBOR.util.deserialize(serialized)
console.log('Decoded as:', node)
require('assert').deepEqual(node, file) // should match
// → Encoded as a 22 byte Uint8Array
// → Decoded as: { name: 'hello.txt', size: 11 }
dagCBOR.util.serialize(obj)
Encodes an object into IPLD CBOR form, replacing any CIDs found within the object to CBOR tags (with an id of
42).
obj (any): any object able to be serialized as CBOR
Returns the serialized node.
dagCBOR.util.deserialize(serialized)
Decodes an IPLD CBOR encoded representation, restoring any CBOR tags (id
42) to CIDs.
serialized (
Uint8Array or
String): a binary blob representing an IPLD CBOR encoded object.
Returns the deserialized object.
dagCBOR.util.configureDecoder([options])
Configure the underlying CBOR decoder.
Possible values in the
options argument are:
size (
Number, optional): the current heap size used in CBOR parsing, this may grow automatically as larger blocks are encountered up to
maxSize. Default:
65536 (64Kb).
maxSize (
Number, optional): the maximum size the CBOR parsing heap is allowed to grow to before
dagCBOR.util.deserialize() returns an error. Default:
67108864 (64Mb).
tags (
Object, optional): an object whose keys are CBOR tag numbers and values are transform functions that accept a
value and return a decoded representation of that
value.
The CBOR decoder uses a heap size that is a power of two. Setting
size to a number other than a power of two will result in a heap using the next-largest power of two.
Calling
dagCBOR.util.configureDecoder() with no arguments will reset to the default decoder
size,
maxSize and
tags.
dagCBOR.util.cid(obj[, options,])
Create a CID for the given unserialized object.
obj (any): any object able to be serialized as CBOR
options (
Object):
hashAlg (
String): a registered multicodec hash algorithm.
hashLen (
String): an optional hash length
version (
Number): CID version number, defaults to
1
Returns a Promise with the created CID.
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!
Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to IPLD are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.
Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.
MIT © 2015 David Dias