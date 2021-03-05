IPLD implementation of the Block data structure in JavaScript.
Block - A block is a blob of binary data combined with a CID.
> npm install ipld-block
const Block = require('ipld-block')
const encoder = new TextEncoder('utf8')
// create a block
const block = new Block(encoder.encode('hello world'), cid)
console.log(block.data.toString())
The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.
<script> Tag
Loading this module through a script tag will make the
IpldBlock obj available in
the global namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-block/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-block/dist/index.js"></script>
new Block(data, cid)
data: Uint8Array
Creates a new block with raw data
data.
block.data
The raw data of the block. Its format matches whatever was provided in its constructor.
block.cid
The cid of the block.
