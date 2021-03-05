openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ipld-block

by ipld
0.11.1 (see all)

Implementation of the Block data structure in JavaScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.2K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

IPLD Block JavaScript Implementation

standard-readme compliant Travis CI Coverage Status Dependency Status js-standard-style

IPLD implementation of the Block data structure in JavaScript.

Block - A block is a blob of binary data combined with a CID.

Lead Maintainer

Volker Mische

Table of Contents

Install

npm

> npm install ipld-block

Usage

Node.js

const Block = require('ipld-block')

Example

const Block = require('ipld-block')
const encoder = new TextEncoder('utf8')

// create a block
const block = new Block(encoder.encode('hello world'), cid)
console.log(block.data.toString())

Browser: Browserify, Webpack, other bundlers

The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.

const Block = require('ipld-block')

Browser: <script> Tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the IpldBlock obj available in the global namespace.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-block/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-block/dist/index.js"></script>

API

const Block = require('ipld-block')

Block

new Block(data, cid)

  • data: Uint8Array

Creates a new block with raw data data.

block.data

The raw data of the block. Its format matches whatever was provided in its constructor.

block.cid

The cid of the block.

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial