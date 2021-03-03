IPLD for Bitcoin

JavaScript implementation of the IPLD format spec for Bitcoin blocks.

Lead Maintainer

Volker Mische

Table of Contents

Install

npm

> npm install ipld-bitcoin

Use in Node.js

const IpldBitcoin = require ( 'ipld-bitcoin' )

Use in a browser with browserify, webpack or any other bundler

The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.

var IpldBitcoin = require ( 'ipld-bitcoin' )

Use in a browser Using a script tag

Loading this module through a script tag will make the IpldBitcoint obj available in the global namespace.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipld-bitcoin/dist/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/ipld-bitcoin/dist/index.js" > </ script >

Usage

As this is is an implementation of the IPLD format spec, it should be used through the IPLD resolver. See the IPLD format spec for details about the API.

Though it can also be used as a standalone module:

const IpldBitcoin = require ( 'ipld-bitcoin' ) const dagNode = IpldBitcoin.util.deserialize(bitcoinBlock) console .log(dagNode)

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

For more information please check out the contributing guidelines.

Small note: If editing the README, please conform to the standard-readme specification.

License

MIT © 2018 IPFS