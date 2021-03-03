JavaScript implementation of the IPLD format spec for Bitcoin blocks.
> npm install ipld-bitcoin
const IpldBitcoin = require('ipld-bitcoin')
The code published to npm that gets loaded on require is in fact a ES5 transpiled version with the right shims added. This means that you can require it and use with your favourite bundler without having to adjust asset management process.
var IpldBitcoin = require('ipld-bitcoin')
Loading this module through a script tag will make the
IpldBitcoint obj available in the global namespace.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-bitcoin/dist/index.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/ipld-bitcoin/dist/index.js"></script>
As this is is an implementation of the IPLD format spec, it should be used through the IPLD resolver. See the IPLD format spec for details about the API.
Though it can also be used as a standalone module:
const IpldBitcoin = require('ipld-bitcoin')
// `bitcoinBlock` is some binary Bitcoin block
const dagNode = IpldBitcoin.util.deserialize(bitcoinBlock)
console.log(dagNode)
