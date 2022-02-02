ipinfo

An http://ipinfo.io NodeJS wrapper.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save ipinfo yarn add ipinfo

📋 Example

const ipInfo = require ( "ipinfo" ) ipInfo( ( err, cLoc ) => { console .log(err || cLoc) }) ipInfo( "8.8.8.8" , (err, cLoc) => { console .log(err || cLoc) }) ipInfo( "8.8.8.8/org" , (err, cLoc) => { console .log(err || cLoc) }) ipInfo( "8.8.8.8" ).then( cLoc => { console .log(cLoc) }).catch( console .error)

📝 Documentation

Makes requests to the ipinfo.io resources.

Params

String type : An optional string parameter that can be:

: An optional string parameter that can be: An ip (e.g. "8.8.8.8" )

) An ip and the a field (e.g. "8.8.8.8/org" )

) String token : The token used if you have to make an authorized request.

: The token used if you have to make an authorized request. Function callback : The callback function.

