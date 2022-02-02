An http://ipinfo.io NodeJS wrapper.
# Using npm
npm install --save ipinfo
# Using yarn
yarn add ipinfo
const ipInfo = require("ipinfo")
// Current ip information
ipInfo((err, cLoc) => {
console.log(err || cLoc)
// { ip: "94. ... .77",
// hostname: "... .com",
// city: "...",
// region: "England",
// country: "GB",
// loc: "5...,3...",
// org: "... UK Limited",
// postal: "..." }
})
// Get information about a known ip
ipInfo("8.8.8.8", (err, cLoc) => {
console.log(err || cLoc)
// { ip: "8.8.8.8",
// hostname: "google-public-dns-a.google.com",
// city: "Mountain View",
// region: "California",
// country: "US",
// loc: "37.3845,-122.0881",
// org: "AS15169 Google Inc.",
// postal: "94040" }
})
// Get organization
ipInfo("8.8.8.8/org", (err, cLoc) => {
console.log(err || cLoc)
// AS15169 Google Inc.
})
// Use promises
ipInfo("8.8.8.8").then(cLoc => {
console.log(cLoc)
}).catch(console.error)
There are few ways to get help:
ipInfo(type, token, callback)
Makes requests to the ipinfo.io resources.
type: An optional string parameter that can be:
"8.8.8.8")
"8.8.8.8/org")
token: The token used if you have to make an authorized request.
callback: The callback function.
