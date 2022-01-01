Get your public IP address
Using the Ipify API or a custom Ipify instance.
$ npm install ipify
const ipify = require('ipify');
(async () => {
console.log(await ipify());
//=> '2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334'
console.log(await ipify({useIPv6: false}));
//=> '82.142.31.236'
})();
Returns a
Promise<string> with an IP address.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Use the IPv6 API endpoint. The IPv6 endpoint will return an IPv6 address if available, IPv4 address otherwise.
Setting the
endpoint option will override this.
Type:
string\
Default:
'https://api6.ipify.org'
Custom API endpoint.
public-ip?
This package only targets the Ipify service, while
public-ip targets multiple services, is faster, and more resilient. Unless you run your own Ipify instance, you probably want
public-ip instead.