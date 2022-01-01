openbase logo
ipi

ipify

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Get your public IP address

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ipify

Get your public IP address

Using the Ipify API or a custom Ipify instance.

Install

$ npm install ipify

Usage

const ipify = require('ipify');

(async () => {
    console.log(await ipify());
    //=> '2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334'

    console.log(await ipify({useIPv6: false}));
    //=> '82.142.31.236'
})();

API

ipify(options?)

Returns a Promise<string> with an IP address.

options

Type: object

useIPv6

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Use the IPv6 API endpoint. The IPv6 endpoint will return an IPv6 address if available, IPv4 address otherwise.

Setting the endpoint option will override this.

endpoint

Type: string\ Default: 'https://api6.ipify.org'

Custom API endpoint.

FAQ

How is this different from public-ip?

This package only targets the Ipify service, while public-ip targets multiple services, is faster, and more resilient. Unless you run your own Ipify instance, you probably want public-ip instead.

