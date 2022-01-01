ipify

Get your public IP address

Using the Ipify API or a custom Ipify instance.

Install

npm install ipify

Usage

const ipify = require ( 'ipify' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await ipify()); console .log( await ipify({ useIPv6 : false })); })();

API

Returns a Promise<string> with an IP address.

options

Type: object

useIPv6

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Use the IPv6 API endpoint. The IPv6 endpoint will return an IPv6 address if available, IPv4 address otherwise.

Setting the endpoint option will override this.

endpoint

Type: string \ Default: 'https://api6.ipify.org'

Custom API endpoint.

FAQ

How is this different from public-ip ?

This package only targets the Ipify service, while public-ip targets multiple services, is faster, and more resilient. Unless you run your own Ipify instance, you probably want public-ip instead.

Related