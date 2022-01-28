This package serves as a central repository for shared logic and dependencies for all IPFS packages, using
ipfs-utilshelps to easily re-use small scoped blocks of logic across all the js core interface implementations and also as a dependency proxy (think
aegirfor domain logic dependencies).
ipfs-utils aims to provide single function default export per file (with a few exceptions) scoped in 3 general categories:
General use and Data structs wrangling should try to be just re-exports of community packages.
The IPFS ecosystem has lots of repos with it comes several problems like:
These problems are the motivation for this package, having shared logic in this package avoids creating cyclic dependencies, centralizes common use modules/functions (exactly like aegir does for the tooling), semantic versioning for 3rd party dependencies is handled in one single place (a good example is going from streams 2 to 3) and maintainers should only care about having
ipfs-utils updated.
$ npm install --save ipfs-utils
Each function should be imported directly.
const validateAddInput = require('ipfs-utils/src/files/add-input-validation')
validateAddInput(Buffer.from('test'))
// true
Contributions welcome. Please check out the issues.
Check out our contributing document for more information on how we work, and about contributing in general. Please be aware that all interactions related to this repo are subject to the IPFS Code of Conduct.
MIT © Protocol Labs Inc.