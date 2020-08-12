This module has been merged into ipfs/js-ipfs-unixfs where development continues. Please open issues/PRs there.

JavaScript implementation of the layout and chunking mechanisms used by IPFS to handle Files

Lead Maintainer

Alex Potsides

Table of Contents

Install

npm install ipfs-unixfs-engine

Usage

The unixfs-engine exports the unixfs-importer and unixfs-exporter modules. Please see those modules for for full documentation.

Importing a file

The importer is a pull-stream through which takes objects of the form { path, content } where path is a string path and content can be a Buffer , a ReadableStream or a pull-stream that emits Buffer s.

It requires an ipld resolver to persist DAGNodes and make them available over IPFS.

See the unixfs-importer module for full documentation.

const { importer } = require ( 'ipfs-unixfs-engine' ) const pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) pull( pull.values([{ path : '/tmp/bar.txt' , content : fs.createReadStream( '/tmp/bar.txt' ) }]), importer(<ipld-resolver instance>, <options>), // Handle the error and do something with the results pull.collect((err, files) => { console.info(files) // Prints: // [{ // size: 12, // leafSize: 4, // multihash: <Buffer> // path: '/tmp/bar.txt', // name: '' // }, { // path: 'tmp', // multihash: <Buffer> // size: 65 // }] }) )

Exporting a file

The exporter is a pull-stream source which takes a cid and an ipld resolver.

See the unixfs-exporter module for full documentation.

const { exporter } = require ( 'ipfs-unixfs-engine' ).exporter const pull = require ( 'pull-stream' ) const drain = require ( 'pull-stream/sinks/drain' ) pull( exporter(cid, ipld), drain( ( file ) => { }) )

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT