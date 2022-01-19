The repository where blocks are stored and a tool to perform migrations between different versions
This project is broken into several modules, their purposes are:
/packages/ipfs-repo The repo implementation
/packages/ipfs-repo-migrations A tool for migrating between different repo versions
npm install
This will install lerna and bootstrap the various packages, deduping and hoisting dependencies into the root folder.
If later you wish to remove all the
node_modules/
dist folders and start again, run
npm run reset && npm install from the root.
See the scripts section of the root
package.json for more commands.
GH_TOKEN env var containing a GitHub Personal Access Token with
public_repo permissions
npm run release and follow the on screen prompts. It will use conventional commits to work out the new package version
Any changed packages from each successful build of master are published to npm as canary builds under the npm tag
next.
Canary builds only consider changes to packages in the last built commit so changes to the root config files should not result in new prereleases being published to npm.
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!
This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.
Apache-2.0 OR MIT