The repository where blocks are stored and a tool to perform migrations between different versions

Lead Maintainer

Alex Potsides

Table of Contents

Structure

This project is broken into several modules, their purposes are:

/packages/ipfs-repo The repo implementation

The repo implementation /packages/ipfs-repo-migrations A tool for migrating between different repo versions

Development

Clone this repo Run npm install

This will install lerna and bootstrap the various packages, deduping and hoisting dependencies into the root folder.

If later you wish to remove all the node_modules / dist folders and start again, run npm run reset && npm install from the root.

See the scripts section of the root package.json for more commands.

Publishing new versions

Ensure you have a GH_TOKEN env var containing a GitHub Personal Access Token with public_repo permissions From the root of this repo run npm run release and follow the on screen prompts. It will use conventional commits to work out the new package version

Using prerelease versions

Any changed packages from each successful build of master are published to npm as canary builds under the npm tag next .

Canary builds only consider changes to packages in the last built commit so changes to the root config files should not result in new prereleases being published to npm.

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

Apache-2.0 OR MIT