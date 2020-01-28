Creates a room based on a LibP2P pub-sub channel. Emits membership events, listens for messages, broadcast and direct messeges to peers.

(Demo video)

Install

$ npm install ipfs-pubsub-room

Use

Creating a pubsub room from a LibP2P node

const Room = require ( 'ipfs-pubsub-room' ) const Libp2p = require ( 'libp2p' ) const libp2p = new Libp2p({ ... }) await libp2p.start() const room = Room(libp2p, 'room-name' )

Creating a pubsub room from an IPFS node

const Room = require ( 'ipfs-pubsub-room' ) const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs' ) const ipfs = await IPFS.create({ ... }) const room = Room(ipfs, 'room-name' )

Once we have a room we can listen for messages

room.on( 'peer joined' , (peer) => { console .log( 'Peer joined the room' , peer) }) room.on( 'peer left' , (peer) => { console .log( 'Peer left...' , peer) }) room.on( 'subscribed' , () => { console .log( 'Now connected!' ) })

API

Room (libp2p:LibP2P, roomName:string, options:object)

libp2p : LibP2P node. Must have pubsub activated

: LibP2P node. Must have pubsub activated roomName : string, global identifier for the room

: string, global identifier for the room options : object: pollInterval : interval for polling the pubsub peers, in ms. Defaults to 1000.

: object:

const room = Room(libp2p, 'some-room-name' )

Broacasts message (string or buffer).

Sends message (string or buffer) to peer.

async room.leave()

Leaves room, stopping everything.

Returns an array of peer identifiers (strings).

Returns a boolean indicating if the given peer is present in the room.

Listens for messages. A message is an object containing the following properties:

from (string): peer id

(string): peer id data (Buffer): message content

Once a peer has joined the room.

Once a peer has left the room.

Once your program has subscribed the topic and announced through IPFS pubsub.

License

ISC