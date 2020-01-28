openbase logo
ipfs-pubsub-room

by ipfs-shipyard
2.0.1 (see all)

IPFS Pubsub room

Readme

ipfs-pubsub-room

made by Protocol Labs Freenode Build Status

Creates a room based on a LibP2P pub-sub channel. Emits membership events, listens for messages, broadcast and direct messeges to peers.

(Demo video)

Install

$ npm install ipfs-pubsub-room

Use

Creating a pubsub room from a LibP2P node

const Room = require('ipfs-pubsub-room')
const Libp2p = require('libp2p')

const libp2p = new Libp2p({ ... })
await libp2p.start()

// libp2p node is ready, so we can start using ipfs-pubsub-room
const room = Room(libp2p, 'room-name')

Creating a pubsub room from an IPFS node

const Room = require('ipfs-pubsub-room')
const IPFS = require('ipfs')

const ipfs = await IPFS.create({ ... })
const room = Room(ipfs, 'room-name')

Once we have a room we can listen for messages

room.on('peer joined', (peer) => {
  console.log('Peer joined the room', peer)
})

room.on('peer left', (peer) => {
  console.log('Peer left...', peer)
})

// now started to listen to room
room.on('subscribed', () => {
  console.log('Now connected!')
})

API

Room (libp2p:LibP2P, roomName:string, options:object)

  • libp2p: LibP2P node. Must have pubsub activated
  • roomName: string, global identifier for the room
  • options: object:
    • pollInterval: interval for polling the pubsub peers, in ms. Defaults to 1000.
const room = Room(libp2p, 'some-room-name')

room.broadcast(message)

Broacasts message (string or buffer).

room.sendTo(cid, message)

Sends message (string or buffer) to peer.

async room.leave()

Leaves room, stopping everything.

room.getPeers()

Returns an array of peer identifiers (strings).

room.hasPeer(cid)

Returns a boolean indicating if the given peer is present in the room.

room.on('message', (message) => {})

Listens for messages. A message is an object containing the following properties:

  • from (string): peer id
  • data (Buffer): message content

room.on('peer joined', (cid) => {})

Once a peer has joined the room.

room.on('peer left', (cid) => {})

Once a peer has left the room.

room.on('subscribed',() => {})

Once your program has subscribed the topic and announced through IPFS pubsub.

License

ISC

