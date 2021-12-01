Just enough code to calculate the IPFS hash for some data
Calculate the IPFS hash for some data without having to install or run an IPFS node. Try it out with npx:
npx ipfs-only-hash <path to file>
npm i ipfs-only-hash
From the command line
ipfs-only-hash <file>
# or pipe in
echo "hello world" | ipfs-only-hash
As a library
const Hash = require('ipfs-only-hash')
const data = 'hello world!'
const hash = await Hash.of(data)
console.log(hash) // QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j
const Hash = require('ipfs-only-hash')
Hash.of(input, options?): Promise<string>
Calculate the hash for the provided input.
input (
string|Uint8Array|AsyncIterable<Uint8Array>): The input bytes to calculate the IPFS hash for. Note that Node.js readable streams are async iterable!
options (
Object): Optional options passed directly to the
ipfs-unixfs-importer module. See the API docs for possible values.
Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs.
MIT © Alan Shaw