Just enough code to calculate the IPFS hash for some data

Calculate the IPFS hash for some data without having to install or run an IPFS node. Try it out with npx:

npx ipfs- only -hash < path to file>

Install

npm i ipfs-only-hash

Usage

From the command line

ipfs-only-hash <file> echo "hello world" | ipfs-only-hash

As a library

const Hash = require ( 'ipfs-only-hash' ) const data = 'hello world!' const hash = await Hash.of(data) console .log(hash)

API

const Hash = require ( 'ipfs-only-hash' )

Calculate the hash for the provided input.

input ( string|Uint8Array|AsyncIterable<Uint8Array> ): The input bytes to calculate the IPFS hash for. Note that Node.js readable streams are async iterable!

( ): The input bytes to calculate the IPFS hash for. Note that Node.js readable streams are async iterable! options ( Object ): Optional options passed directly to the ipfs-unixfs-importer module. See the API docs for possible values.

Contribute

License

MIT © Alan Shaw