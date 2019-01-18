A super tiny module for querying an IPFS node, that works in the browser and in Node. Only 2.76 kB compressed!
This module was inspired by
browser-ipfs.
npm install --save ipfs-mini
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.add('hello world!').then(console.log).catch(console.log);
// result null 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j'
ipfs.cat('QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j', (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
// result null 'hello world!'
ipfs.addJSON({ somevalue: 2, name: 'Nick' }, (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
// result null 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j'
ipfs.catJSON('QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j').then(console.log).catch(console.log);
// result null { somevalue: 2, name: 'Nick' }
A very simple module for querying an IPFS node. This module works for both
nodejs and in the browser. It's extremly light,
<3 kB when compressed.
This module uses the
js-ipfs-api module for the adding operations on nodejs. However, in the browser, it uses a very light
FormData
Blob handling proceedure which was designed by Pelle Braendgaard, in his
browser-ipfs module.
An example of the module in use for the browser, can be found in ./example.
Inside is a single, no configuration required, HTML file using the
ipfs-mini module.
ipfs-mini is completely browserifiable and webpack ready. The main export found in our distributions dist folder is
IPFS. There you will find two builds of
ipfs-mini, one compressed and minified
ipfs-mini.min.js and one uncompressed
ipfs-mini.js.
<html>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript" src="ipfs-mini.min.js">
<script type="text/javascript">
var ipfs = new IPFS({ provider: 'ipfs.infura.io', protocol: 'https' });
// ...
</script>
</body>
</html>
2.76 kB compressed (not gzipped)
Intakes a single provider object, outputs an
ipfs instance.
Parameters
provider Object a single provider object, see
setProvider for more details
Result output
ipfs Object instance.
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.cat('QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j', (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
Sets the IPFS instance provider.
Parameters
provider Object a single provider object.
default:
{ host: 'localhost', port: 5001, protocol: 'http', base: '/api/v0' }
No result output.
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS();
ipfs.setProvider({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.cat('QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j', cb);
Queries
/add and adds a single String or Buffer data to IPFS, returns an IPFS hash.
Parameters
input String|Buffer the input data to be added to IPFS.
Result output
ipfsHash String.
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.add('hello world!', (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
// result null 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j'
Queries
/add and adds stringified JSON to IPFS, returns a single ipfs hash.
Parameters
input Object the input data to be added to IPFS.
Result output
ipfsHash String.
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.addJSON({ somevalue: 2, name: 'Nick' }, (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
// result null 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j'
Queries a
/cat request, returns data as a String.
Parameters
ipfsHash String the ipfs hash string.
Result output
data String.
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.cat('QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j', (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
// result null 'Hello world!'
Queries a
/cat request, returns data as a parsed JSON object.
Parameters
ipfsHash String the ipfs hash string.
Result output
data Object.
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.catJSON('QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j', (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
// result null { somevalue: 2, name: 'Nick' ...}
Queries a
/object/stat request, returns data stats object.
Parameters
ipfsHash String the ipfs hash string.
Result output stats
data Object.
const IPFS = require('ipfs-mini');
const ipfs = new IPFS({ host: 'ipfs.infura.io', port: 5001, protocol: 'https' });
ipfs.stat('QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j', (err, result) => {
console.log(err, result);
});
/* result null {
BlockSize: 14595
CumulativeSize: 14595
DataSize: 14592
Hash: "QmbhrsdhbvQy3RyNiDdStgF4YRVc4arteS3wL5ES5M6cVd"
LinksSize: 3
NumLinks: 0
}
*/
