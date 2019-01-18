A super tiny module for querying an IPFS node, that works in the browser and in Node. Only 2.76 kB compressed!

This module was inspired by browser-ipfs .

Install

npm install --save ipfs-mini

Usage

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.add( 'hello world!' ).then( console .log).catch( console .log); ipfs.cat( 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j' , (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); }); ipfs.addJSON({ somevalue : 2 , name : 'Nick' }, (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); }); ipfs.catJSON( 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j' ).then( console .log).catch( console .log);

About

A very simple module for querying an IPFS node. This module works for both nodejs and in the browser. It's extremly light, <3 kB when compressed.

This module uses the js-ipfs-api module for the adding operations on nodejs. However, in the browser, it uses a very light FormData Blob handling proceedure which was designed by Pelle Braendgaard, in his browser-ipfs module.

Examples

An example of the module in use for the browser, can be found in ./example.

Inside is a single, no configuration required, HTML file using the ipfs-mini module.

Browser Usage

ipfs-mini is completely browserifiable and webpack ready. The main export found in our distributions dist folder is IPFS . There you will find two builds of ipfs-mini , one compressed and minified ipfs-mini.min.js and one uncompressed ipfs-mini.js .

< html > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "ipfs-mini.min.js" > < script type = "text/javascript" > var ipfs = new IPFS({ provider: 'ipfs.infura.io' , protocol: 'https' }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Webpack Figures

2.76 kB compressed (not gzipped)

Hash: 55d261679ea2edac14af Version: webpack 2.1 .0 -beta.15 Time: 612ms Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names ipfs-mini.js 9.55 kB 0 [emitted] main ipfs-mini.js.map 11 kB 0 [emitted] main + 3 hidden modules Hash: 20584eb8548f596cd97d Version: webpack 2.1 .0 -beta.15 Time: 737ms Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names ipfs-mini.min.js 2.76 kB 0 [emitted] main + 3 hidden modules

API Design

constructor

index.js:ipfs-mini

Intakes a single provider object, outputs an ipfs instance.

Parameters

provider Object a single provider object, see setProvider for more details

Result output ipfs Object instance.

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.cat( 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j' , (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); });

setProvider

index.js:ipfs-mini

Sets the IPFS instance provider.

Parameters

provider Object a single provider object. default: { host: 'localhost', port: 5001, protocol: 'http', base: '/api/v0' }

No result output.

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS(); ipfs.setProvider({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.cat( 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j' , cb);

add

index.js:ipfs-mini

Queries /add and adds a single String or Buffer data to IPFS, returns an IPFS hash.

Parameters

input String|Buffer the input data to be added to IPFS.

Result output ipfsHash String.

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.add( 'hello world!' , (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); });

addJSON

index.js:ipfs-mini

Queries /add and adds stringified JSON to IPFS, returns a single ipfs hash.

Parameters

input Object the input data to be added to IPFS.

Result output ipfsHash String.

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.addJSON({ somevalue : 2 , name : 'Nick' }, (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); });

cat

index.js:ipfs-mini

Queries a /cat request, returns data as a String.

Parameters

ipfsHash String the ipfs hash string.

Result output data String.

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.cat( 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j' , (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); });

catJSON

index.js:ipfs-mini

Queries a /cat request, returns data as a parsed JSON object.

Parameters

ipfsHash String the ipfs hash string.

Result output data Object.

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.catJSON( 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j' , (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); });

stat

index.js:ipfs-mini

Queries a /object/stat request, returns data stats object.

Parameters

ipfsHash String the ipfs hash string.

Result output stats data Object.

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs-mini' ); const ipfs = new IPFS({ host : 'ipfs.infura.io' , port : 5001 , protocol : 'https' }); ipfs.stat( 'QmTp2hEo8eXRp6wg7jXv1BLCMh5a4F3B7buAUZNZUu772j' , (err, result) => { console .log(err, result); });

Contributing

Please help better the ecosystem by submitting issues and pull requests to default. We need all the help we can get to build the absolute best linting standards and utilities. We follow the AirBNB linting standard and the unix philosophy.

Help out

There is always a lot of work to do, and will have many rules to maintain. So please help out in any way that you can:

Create, enhance, and debug silentcicero rules (see our guide to "Working on rules").

Improve documentation.

Chime in on any open issue or pull request.

Open new issues about your ideas for making ipfs-mini better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works.

better, and pull requests to show us how your idea works. Add new tests to absolutely anything.

Create or contribute to ecosystem tools, like modules for encoding or contracts.

Spread the word.

Please consult our Code of Conduct docs before helping out.

We communicate via issues and pull requests.

Important documents

Licence

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2016 Nick Dodson. For more information see LICENSE.md.