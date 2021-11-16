An append-only log on IPFS.

ipfs-log is an immutable, operation-based conflict-free replicated data structure (CRDT) for distributed systems. It's an append-only log that can be used to model a mutable, shared state between peers in p2p applications.

Every entry in the log is saved in IPFS and each points to a hash of previous entry(ies) forming a graph. Logs can be forked and joined back together.

The module works in Node.js and Browsers.

Log A Log B | | logA.append("one") logB.append("hello") | | v v + |"one"| |"hello"| + | | logA.append("two") logB.append("world") | | v v + |"one","two"| |"hello","world"| + | | | | logA. join (logB) < | v + |"one","hello","two","world"| +

Table of Contents

Background

IPFS Log has a few use cases:

CRDTs

Database operations log

Feed of data

Track a version of a file

Messaging

It was originally created for, and currently used in, orbit-db - a distributed peer-to-peer database on IPFS.

Requirements

Node.js v8.6.0 or newer (uses ... spread syntax)

spread syntax) Preferably you should use an LTS version of node.js (even numbered 8, 10, etc)

Install

This project uses npm and nodejs.

npm install ipfs-log

Usage

See the API documentation and examples for more details.

Quick Start

Install dependencies:

npm install ipfs-log ipfs

Run a simple program:

const Log = require ( "ipfs-log" ); const IdentityProvider = require ( "orbit-db-identity-provider" ); const IPFS = require ( "ipfs" ); const start = async () => { const identity = await IdentityProvider.createIdentity({ id : "peerid" }); const ipfs = await IPFS.create({ repo : "./path-for-js-ipfs-repo" }); const log = new Log(ipfs, identity); await log.append({ some : "data" }); await log.append( "text" ); console .log(log.values.map( ( e ) => e.payload)); }; start();

See examples for details.

If your platforms requires ES5-compatible JavaScript, there's a build in lib/es5/ .

Browser

See examples/browser for details.

The distribution package for browsers is located in dist/ipfslog.min.js

If your platforms requires ES5-compatible JavaScript, there's a build in lib/es5/ .

API

See API Documentation for full details.

Tests

Run all tests:

npm test

Run tests with js-ipfs only (default):

mocha

Run tests with go-ipfs only:

TEST =go mocha

Benchmarking

To use the benchmark runner:

node --expose-gc benchmarks/runner/index.js -r --grep append-stress --stress-limit Infinity

This will run the append-stress benchmarks until it is canceled. For more information, see the Benchmarking README.

Build

Run the following command before you commit.

make rebuild

This will ensure that dependencies and built files are all based on the current code base.

Benchmarks

There's a benchmark suite in benchmarks/ that can be run with:

node benchmarks/benchmark-append .js node benchmarks/benchmark-join .js node benchmarks/benchmark-expand .js

There's append and join benchmarks for browsers in benchmarks/browser/ which you can run by opening the .html files in your browser.

Contribute

If you find a bug or something is broken, let us know! PRs and issues are gladly accepted too. Take a look at the open issues, too, to see if there is anything that you could do or someone else has already done. Here are some things I know I need:

TODO

Support for payload encryption

License

MIT © 2016-2018 Protocol Labs Inc., 2016-2019 Haja Networks Oy