Interoperability tests for IPFS Implementations
This repository will be used for interop tests. Please jump into the issues if you'd like to help out setting this up!
$ npm install -g ipfs-interop
$ ipfs-interop
$ node bin/ipfs-interop.js -- -t node --grep {substring-test-name}
This module declares peer dependencies of
ipfs,
ipfs-http-client and
go-ipfs so if you have
ipfs-interop as a dependecy of your project, simply add the extra IPFS dependencies:
{
"name": "my-project",
"scripts": {
"interop": "ipfs-interop"
},
"dependencies": {
"go-ipfs": "...",
"ipfs": "...",
"ipfs-http-client": "...",
"ipfs-interop": "..."
}
}
Then run:
$ npm run interop
Specify the following environmental variables to control which versions of IPFS ipfs-interop uses when installed globally:
IPFS_GO_EXEC A path to a go-IPFS binary
IPFS_JS_EXEC A path to
/src/cli.js inside a js-IPFS install
IPFS_JS_MODULE A path to a js-IPFS install
IPFS_JS_HTTP_MODULE A path to a ipfs-http-client install (optional)
Then run:
$ npm install -g ipfs-interop
$ IPFS_GO_EXEC=/path IPFS_JS_EXEC=/path IPFS_JS_MODULE=/path IPFS_JS_HTTP_MODULE=/path ipfs-interop
If you want to run interop on CI against specific repo and git revision of
go-ipfs or js-ipfs* then set everything up in
./scripts/custom-runtime.sh
and enable it by uncommenting
env:
IPFS_(..) definitions in
.github/workflows/test.yml
If you want to test against unrelased things locally, make sure the same env variables are set on your machine.
For example, to run pubsub tests against go-ipfs and js-ipfs revision defined
in
./scripts/custom-runtime.sh, one can:
export IPFS_GO_EXEC=/tmp/go-ipfs/cmd/ipfs/ipfs
export IPFS_JS_EXEC=/tmp/js-ipfs/packages/ipfs/src/cli.js
export IPFS_JS_MODULE=/tmp/js-ipfs/packages/ipfs/dist/cjs/src/index.js
export IPFS_JS_HTTP_MODULE=/tmp/js-ipfs/packages/ipfs-http-client/dist/cjs/src/index.js
./scripts/custom-runtime.sh
node bin/ipfs-interop.js -- -t node --grep "pubsub"
This repo does not use aegir for releases.
Use
npm directly and publish entire root (CI in go-ipfs requires it).
npm version [major|minor|patch]
npm publish
npm push origin && npm push origin v[N.N.N]
Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!
This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.