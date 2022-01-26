Interoperability Tests for IPFS

Interoperability tests for IPFS Implementations

This repository will be used for interop tests. Please jump into the issues if you'd like to help out setting this up!

Usage

Install

npm install -g ipfs-interop

Run the tests

ipfs-interop

Run a particular test locally

node bin/ipfs-interop.js -- -t node --grep {substring-test-name}

Testing with different versions of go/js IPFS

As a project

This module declares peer dependencies of ipfs , ipfs-http-client and go-ipfs so if you have ipfs-interop as a dependecy of your project, simply add the extra IPFS dependencies:

{ "name" : "my-project" , "scripts" : { "interop" : "ipfs-interop" }, "dependencies" : { "go-ipfs" : "..." , "ipfs" : "..." , "ipfs-http-client" : "..." , "ipfs-interop" : "..." } }

Then run:

npm run interop

As environmental variables

Specify the following environmental variables to control which versions of IPFS ipfs-interop uses when installed globally:

IPFS_GO_EXEC A path to a go-IPFS binary

A path to a go-IPFS binary IPFS_JS_EXEC A path to /src/cli.js inside a js-IPFS install

A path to inside a js-IPFS install IPFS_JS_MODULE A path to a js-IPFS install

A path to a js-IPFS install IPFS_JS_HTTP_MODULE A path to a ipfs-http-client install (optional)

Then run:

npm install -g ipfs-interop IPFS_GO_EXEC=/path IPFS_JS_EXEC=/path IPFS_JS_MODULE=/path IPFS_JS_HTTP_MODULE=/path ipfs-interop

As a custom runtime

If you want to run interop on CI against specific repo and git revision of go-ipfs or js-ipfs* then set everything up in ./scripts/custom-runtime.sh and enable it by uncommenting env: IPFS_(..) definitions in .github/workflows/test.yml

If you want to test against unrelased things locally, make sure the same env variables are set on your machine.

For example, to run pubsub tests against go-ipfs and js-ipfs revision defined in ./scripts/custom-runtime.sh , one can:

export IPFS_GO_EXEC= /tmp/g o-ipfs/cmd/ipfs/ipfs export IPFS_JS_EXEC= /tmp/ js-ipfs/packages/ipfs/src/cli.js export IPFS_JS_MODULE= /tmp/ js-ipfs/packages/ipfs/dist/cjs/src/index.js export IPFS_JS_HTTP_MODULE= /tmp/ js-ipfs/packages/ipfs-http-client/dist/cjs/src/index.js ./scripts/custom-runtime.sh node bin/ipfs-interop.js -- -t node --grep "pubsub"

Releasing a new version

This repo does not use aegir for releases. Use npm directly and publish entire root (CI in go-ipfs requires it).

npm version [major|minor|patch] npm publish npm push origin && npm push origin v [N.N.N]

Contribute

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

This repository falls under the IPFS Code of Conduct.

License

MIT